Graham challenger pushing conservatives toward 3rd candidate

COLUMBIA — In a state known for its political shenanigans, the Senate race in South Carolina is living up to that reputation as campaigning between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison enters its closing days.

This week, Harrison has been mounting a campaign to cleave voters from Graham and steer them toward a third, more conservative candidate, although that candidate is no longer actively running. The tactic could appeal to South Carolina voters who voted Graham in but have at times critiqued him as not conservative enough for the state.

Harrison has been funding digital ads heralding Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe as "too conservative" to represent South Carolina. The ads link to a page funded by the state Democratic Party with the message, "We all know Lindsey Graham's changed, but beware of Bill Bledsoe," pointing out aspects of Bledsoe's platform that would actually appeal to those voters.

The ads represent part of the creative spending allowed by Harrison's gangbusters fundraising. On Sunday, the associate Democratic National Committee chairman announced he had raised $57 million in the third quarter, a record-breaking sum that sparked musings about how he could possibly spend it in the campaign's closing weeks.