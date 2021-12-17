Grads: Biden visit amazing; president makes history at SCSU

South Carolina State University graduates celebrated their personal accomplishments while watching their alma mater make history on Friday.

President Joe Biden traveled to Orangeburg to address the graduates at S.C. State.

“It was an amazing experience,” graduate Sinia Hamilton said. “It was the first time in history that our president came to our HBCU. I feel very proud to be a part of that history and to just have the pictures in my phone to show in the future.”

“I was really nervous,” she continued. But Biden “made me feel comfortable because he said a joke like every time you went up there.”

The university had 138 graduates walk across the stage in the presence of the president, who also addressed the crowd.

Andrae Boyland of Texas, who earned a master’s degree, appreciated Biden’s discussion of issues the Black community faces.

“I thought it was amazing for Biden to take time out of his busy schedule to come speak to us,” she said. His presence “shows his appreciation for HBCUs. It is an all-around historical moment for HBCUs.”

Ashley Thompson, a mass communications graduate, said she “loved the message of perseverance.”

“Our president shows he really knows what is going on in our community,” Thompson said.

“The thing that most resonated with me was the funding for HBCUs and the way to help get rid of voter suppression,” she said. “Voter suppression is something that has been going on for generations.”

Engineering graduate Woodrow Moses described the commencement ceremony and Biden's visit as “very legendary.”

“His command and his determination for us is to do better and keep pushing forward no matter how many obstacles may get in the way," Moses said.

“Always just stand up and do what is best for you. Always go out and strive to be the best person you can possibly be, especially when it comes to voting,” Moses said. “A lot of people elect not to do it, but people don't realize our voice and our vote counts regardless of the situation.”

Royal Clemonth, a psychology graduate, said the commencement ceremonies were “very exciting” and in some ways surreal.

“I can't believe I have a picture with the president,” she said.

The event was also about personal achievement.

Gabriel Thomas, who earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering, called graduation “an exciting moment.”

“The road to get here has been long and very difficult. It’s very exciting. I’m glad to finally be here and walk across the stage and show my years of college have finally paid off,” he said.

He was surprised Biden had time to visit.

“He did speak on a lot of key issues we do face in America today, how we should have more Black doctors, more Black lawyers, more Black engineers, which I am one,” he said.

Errica Bishop attended to see her son, Roderick, graduate. He’s a summa cum laude graduate, a presidential scholar and a part of the Emily England Clyburn Honors College. He’s also a legacy, following in the footsteps of his father.

Bishop said it’s “absolutely wonderful” that the president was able to speak to the graduates.

“He’s definitely an advocate for the African American community and I do believe he will get the job done. I believe he has a plan in place for it to get done and I trust he has surrounded himself with the right people so he can achieve his goals,” she said.

When asked how they felt upon graduating, Jazzmin Brown, Sidney Young and Sokhna Fall shouted out a number of words: "relieved,” “happy,” “excited,” “accomplished” and “proud of myself.”

Young appreciated how Biden told students to “keep on moving, to never give up and to keep on pursuing after South Carolina State University.”

Mary Thompson, who is a 1960 graduate of S.C. State, saw her granddaughter graduate.

“It is the most exciting time,” Thompson said. “Even if he didn't say anything but hello, she can tell her grandchildren that ‘The president spoke at my commencement.’”

Henry Campbell, who graduated with a degree in business management, said Biden’s speech was encouraging.

“He very much told us what to do with our lives and told us how to carry ourselves and never forget where we come from,” Campbell said.

“It is very historic,” Campbell continued. “I don't think we could ever ask for any other better visitor.”

Acting Speech Pathology and Audiology Chair Dr. Jessica Berry said Biden’s visit “puts South Carolina State University on the map.

“I’m so excited for our students that they got to sit in the presence of a sitting president who, honestly, was a stutterer and a lot of our speech pathology graduates get to work people just like him to make their lives better,” she said.

She hopes the high-profile visitor “draws others to the campus of S.C State and encourages them to be enrolled as students here.”

It took work to make things just right for the visitors.

S.C. State Custodial Manager Malika Marshall said, “Over the course of the week, we’ve been cleaning, making sure the facility here and other facilities are clean and in tip-top shape.”

“It is something I will always remember. I’ve never gotten chance to go even near a president or anyone of this magnitude, so it’s absolutely amazing to be able to have a small part in making this an awesome occasion and getting to see him,” she said.

State Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, appreciated Biden’s focus on reminding the graduates of their roots and the historical impact of HBCUs in America.

“The challenge is for them to continue the legacy and this institution has been a vital part of that legacy,” Stephens said.

While he does not remember his commencement speaker, he is sure the graduating class of 2021 will.

“This is truly a historical moment for them to stand by a sitting president and to receive their college degree,” Stephens said.

State Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said it was a great day for S.C. State and for Orangeburg.

“The town is excited. I have heard constituents call and saying ‘How is he coming in? We want to stand by the road and wave.’ It is an exciting time for Orangeburg to have this kind of attention.”

Students will remember Biden’s appearance for the rest if their lives, he said.

“It speaks volumes in terms of what it means to this institution, to its leadership and more importantly to why we serve in the first place to serve the students and the parents,” he said.

T&D Managing Editor Gene Crider contributed to this report.

