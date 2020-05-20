Young praises Orangeburg County efforts ; administrator cites teamwork in response to virus, tornadoes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young praised the work of county council and county employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a hardworking, excellent team in Orangeburg County who has been doing all they can to try to make sure we serve the citizens as much as we can as a part of this COVID-19 situation,” Young said.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure we give the citizens what they need wherever we can get it,” he said.

During Monday’s Orangeburg County Council meeting, Young detailed the many programs and efforts that are aiding citizens, including coronavirus testing and food assistance programs.

“We’re excited about the testing that we started last week in Santee and Holly Hill. We’re also excited about the mask giveaway that we did. We’d like to thank Southern Health Partners who donated the masks and to help us, and it was a collaboration with multiple people, multiple vendors giving us that,” Young said.

He said the county was also excited to start a drive-up testing partnership with Family Health Centers.

“They did a location as we posted on the county Facebook page earlier today, and a full listing of all the schedules will be in the newspaper,” Young said.