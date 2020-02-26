Warren vows to fight corruption, seek change; Legend joins candidate in Orangeburg

“Elizabeth knows that our communities need big, structural change. That the system has been rigged against too many people for too long,” he said.

Warren also expressed the need for transformative change and detailed how she would lead such change as president.

“How do we make a government work for us? Think of it this way: We have a government right now, it works great for giant drug companies, just not for people trying to get a prescription filled. It works great for people that want to make money investing in private prisons, just not for the human beings whose lives are torn about by those places. It works great for oil companies that want to drill everywhere, just not for the rest of us who see climate change bearing down,” Warren said.

“That is corruption pure and simple,” Warren said.

Warren said she plans to roll out the “biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate.”

Warren will seek to end lobbying, “lock the revolving door between Wall Street and Washington” and make every person seeking federal office publish their tax returns online.