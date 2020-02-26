Warren vows to fight corruption, seek change; Legend joins candidate in Orangeburg

Entertainer John Legend serenaded a crowd in Orangeburg on Wednesday. But he also came with a message.
Legend urged the crown to support Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her bid to become president.
“In democracy, we don’t simply rely on leaders to tell us what they know, to issue commands from high up in their ivory tower. We depend on our leaders to listen to us,” Legend said.
“If you listen closely, she doesn’t just rattle off her policy prescriptions. More than any other candidate I’ve seen, Elizabeth answers about policy starting with a story about people,” Legend said.
The Democratic presidential candidate and award-winning entertainer appeared together at South Carolina State University’s Martin Luther King Auditorium.
Prior to serenading the crowd with his Grammy award-winning songs “All of You” and “Ordinary People,” Legend spoke to the crowd of students and others about his support for Warren.
Legend said Warren is aware of all of the communities that are deprived in many areas.
“She understands that this diverse nation has all kinds of people, and they deserve a president who listens to their issues and cares about making the government work for all of them,” Legend said.
“Elizabeth knows that our communities need big, structural change. That the system has been rigged against too many people for too long,” he said.
Warren also expressed the need for transformative change and detailed how she would lead such change as president.
“How do we make a government work for us? Think of it this way: We have a government right now, it works great for giant drug companies, just not for people trying to get a prescription filled. It works great for people that want to make money investing in private prisons, just not for the human beings whose lives are torn about by those places. It works great for oil companies that want to drill everywhere, just not for the rest of us who see climate change bearing down,” Warren said.
“That is corruption pure and simple,” Warren said.
Warren said she plans to roll out the “biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate.”
Warren will seek to end lobbying, “lock the revolving door between Wall Street and Washington” and make every person seeking federal office publish their tax returns online.
“We fight back, and we get this government to represent the people. We push back the interest of money in this country, and we can make big structural changes,” Warren said.
Warren also said she will implement a wealth tax.
“This is a two-cent tax on fortunes above $50 million,” she said.
“You pitch in two cents on every dollar after that. You hit a billion, you’ve got to pitch in a couple of cents more,” Warren said.
Warren said the tax will benefit all Americans.
“Doesn’t sound like much, but with two cents, we can provide universal childcare and early childhood education to every baby in this country,” Warren said.
“We can provide universal pre-K for every 3-year-old and 4-year-old in this country. And we can stop exploiting the people who do this work, mostly African-American women and Latinas. We can raise the wages of every childcare worker and preschool teachers in America,” Warren said.
Warren said the tax would also provide “$800 billion new federal dollars into our public schools.”
The tax would also provide tuition-free college, increase Pell Grants and provide $50 billion to historically black colleges and universities, as well as cancel student loan debt, according to Warren.
Warren’s plans also include addressing health care issues that affect Americans, closing private prisons and legalizing marijuana.
“It only happens if you’ve got power. It only happens if you make this democracy work,” Warren said.
Warren also said she would support federal laws to end all political gerrymandering and roll back racist voter suppression laws.
“We have such possibility going forward. Such an America that we can build,” Warren said.
