Veteran Porth faces challenge for Calhoun school board

ST. MATTHEWS – Two candidates are seeking election to the Calhoun County School Board District 1 seat.
Incumbent Gary Porth is being challenged by Ronald Johnson.
Porth
Porth received a B.S. degree in industrial education from Clemson University. He is an attorney. Porth previously worked for his family’s construction business. He also worked as a procurement manager for the City of Columbia.
Porth cited the expansion of several programs and the progressiveness of the district during his 24 years as a board member representing District 1.
Porth said he is seeking re-election for several reasons.
“Number one, the children. The schools are all about the children,” Porth said. “I love this community, and I love its people, and I love continuing to make it a viable community for people to live and work,” Porth said.
“It’s very important we provide and education to our young people, that we can make them production citizens to continue this legacy of Calhoun County that we have, and continue to make it a clean, a safe place to live in work,” Porth said.
“That’s why I want to continue to serve. I really enjoy my service,” Porth said.
Johnson
Johnson is a retired deputy sheriff. He is founder and pastor of Faith & Victory Outreach Ministries. Johnson attended Claflin University and is a graduate of Bible College and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
Johnson is seeking to be a voice for others.
“Where I live at in District 1, the rural areas, no one has a voice down here," he said. "I want to run because I need to have a voice for the people in my district, and not only that, I want to be fair with everybody."
Johnson identified goals he would work to accomplish if elected.
“Number one would be that the board and superintendent have a relationship will all of the students, not just some of the students, but all of the students, and the parents. Getting involved in the community, and making sure that no child is left behind,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he will work to make sure all of the students are up to speed and prepared.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.