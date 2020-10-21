Veteran Porth faces challenge for Calhoun school board

Johnson is seeking to be a voice for others.

“Where I live at in District 1, the rural areas, no one has a voice down here. I had the parents, the grandparents and even the people in the community ask me that I need to run,” Johnson said.

“There’s a lot of people on the school board not hearing what the children have to say, but going by maybe what the superintendent is saying, or maybe what other people are saying. I want to run because I need to have a voice for the people in my district, and not only that, I want to be fair with everybody,” Johnson said.

Johnson identified several goals he would work to accomplish if elected.

“Number one would be that the board and superintendent have a relationship will all of the students, not just some of the students, but all of the students, and the parents. Getting involved in the community, and making sure that no child is left behind,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he will work to make sure all of the students are up to speed and prepared.

He expressed his thoughts on how the district managed the coronavirus.