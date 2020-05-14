Two seek to become Bamberg County coroner

“Since the beginning of my law enforcement career, I had an interest in the chain of events beyond investigating deaths. It is important that the same care is given to others as I would want my loved ones to be treated. I cherish my hometown of Bamberg County and I want everyone to be treated with respect and dignity,” Benton said.

Benton believes he is the best candidate for several reasons.

He said he understands the importance and the duties of a coroner, and if given the opportunity, he will serve Bamberg County residents with honor and dignity.

Benton also noted that he has designed and owns two U.S. patents involving law enforcement and military assistive weaponry and that he still maintains investigative and arrest powers through yearly legal and firearms training.

Benton noted that he received extensive and intensive training while serving as a SLED agent under the Governor’s Narcotics Raid Team, worked for ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office Task Force, Operation Safe Streets and was sworn in as a U.S. Marshal based out of Charleston.

Benton lives in Bamberg and has two children. His youngest daughter will be in the ninth grade at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, and his oldest daughter will be a junior at the College of Charleston. Benton is a member of First Baptist Church in Bamberg.

