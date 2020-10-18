Two seek Orangeburg County School Board seat: incumbent challenged for District 6 position

“The lower-level kids especially because they need that one-on-one experience with the teachers. And there are just classes that you just really can’t teach over a computer,” Palmer said.

“And not everybody has all the equipment and all to do all of this stuff at home. We need them back in the classroom for social skills and the learning skills as well,” Palmer said.

Palmer said he has several goals he would work to accomplish if elected.

“We’ve got to have more trust between the community and the schools. I worked in District 5 for four years, and I saw a lot of things where people did not trust us and the community as a whole. Taxpayers are shelling out a whole lot of money out there to see that we have good schools, and we’ve got to really do a better job,” Palmer said.

Palmer said he would work to help increase test scores, improve discipline and work toward attracting and retaining teachers.

“I’m going to put my work and knowledge to work to try to do everything I can to help the district out,” Palmer said.

Palmer also expressed his thoughts on the consolidation process.