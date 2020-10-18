Two seek Orangeburg County School Board seat: incumbent challenged for District 6 position

Two candidates are seeking to be the District 6 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board.
Incumbent Ruby Edwards is being challenged by candidate Chester Palmer in the Nov. 3 election.
Only voters who reside in District 6 can cast a ballot for this race.
Ruby Edwards
Edwards served as an elementary guidance counselor, having worked at Brookdale, Whittaker and Rivelon elementary schools.
She retired from Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 as an educator in 2018.
Edwards said her experience as an educator will be beneficial as a school board member.
“I have been an educator my whole life. It’s a passion for me. I truly believe that education is the key for everything. I feel that if the education system is correct, there’s nothing that can’t be done. I love children, I love making sure that they are getting that good education because all my children attended school here in Orangeburg County, and they all got a good education,” she said.
Edwards is seeking re-election to continue serving the students and the teachers in District 6.
“We are in trying times now, and I feel that the board has worked well together. With our superintendent, we have addressed a lot of our concerns, and I want to make sure that the parents and teachers have that voice, and I want to make sure that we are able to provide a safe environment for the children,” Edwards said.
Edwards identified some of the goals she would work to accomplish in during her next term, if she’s re-elected.
“I would like to continue seeing us working on what we’re working on. There are a lot of accomplishments that I can say I felt like we’ve done. The first thing that I was able to be a part of, we merged three districts into one in a short amount of time,” she said. Edwards feels it was done thoughtfully and compassionately.
“We hired a new superintendent, instructional leader, who has done an excellent job, has a passion for the education, works on it 24/7, making sure everything is right,” Edwards said.
“We did the virtual learning for the whole, entire county of Orangeburg. We had to make sure because you know the pandemic hit and we had to move and shuffle, but we were able to make that virtual learning throughout our district,” Edwards said. There were some trying times because the children didn’t all have the internet bandwidth they needed.
Edwards said she is proud of the district’s recent implementation of a hybrid education model.
“We are nowhere near finished,” she said.
Edwards believes the Orangeburg County School District managed to handle the combination of the three former school districts into one with compassion.
“I think it was done realistically, I think that the board is always concerned about serving all of the children,” she said.
Edwards said the district put the children first.
“That’s something, as a board, we always talked about: Do what is right for the children,” Edwards said. “We looked at all of the issues we had. There were a lot of things we did what we had to do, and we did it in a short amount of time. I think we came together as a district,” Edwards said.
Edwards also expressed her thoughts on the current pandemic, and how the district has managed the impact.
“I think the board did a great job with the pandemic,” she said. Edwards said the district followed the science and kept in mind what was best for the kids.
“We’re ready for the children to start back school, and we want to do that in a safe way. We’ve always kept their safety first,” Edwards said.
“I think we did a great job.”
Edwards said she would like for citizens to know that Orangeburg County School District is going to be one of the best in the state and that the school board works very hard every day.
“Everything that I do, I do it with the parents, the teachers and the children in mind. I try my very best to make sure that what I’m doing is the right thing for the children. I think if we put them first, that everything else will be OK,” Edwards said.
Edwards mentioned her “open-door policy” and that she is always available for communication.
Chester Palmer
Palmer is a U.S. Air Force veteran with over 30 years of classroom experience.
“I have been out on the ground with the students for a long time, and I can use my position there. I’ve also served as a board member of the South Carolina Children’s Trust Fund in Columbia. I was appointed by Governor Sanford a few years ago, and I served five years as a board member,” Palmer said.
“I have a really good insight on how things work with the school system, having been in it for such a long time. I do understand the business world, and I do understand what goes on with the schools,” Palmer said.
Palmer said he’s running for office because “we need help.”
“Being more specific, they have had a problem, of course, with the budgets. I know it’s not the fault of the individuals there because of the $8.7 million budget shortfall,” Palmer said.
Also, “They just brought the kids back in the classroom face to face, and I have had to do some of this stuff with the University of South Carolina, I teach political science. We need the kids back in the room for face to face, no doubt about it,” he said.
“The lower-level kids especially because they need that one-on-one experience with the teachers. And there are just classes that you just really can’t teach over a computer,” Palmer said.
“And not everybody has all the equipment and all to do all of this stuff at home. We need them back in the classroom for social skills and the learning skills as well,” Palmer said.
Palmer said he has several goals he would work to accomplish if elected.
“We’ve got to have more trust between the community and the schools. I worked in District 5 for four years, and I saw a lot of things where people did not trust us and the community as a whole. Taxpayers are shelling out a whole lot of money out there to see that we have good schools, and we’ve got to really do a better job,” Palmer said.
Palmer said he would work to help increase test scores, improve discipline and work toward attracting and retaining teachers.
“I’m going to put my work and knowledge to work to try to do everything I can to help the district out,” Palmer said.
Palmer also expressed his thoughts on the consolidation process.
“If I had to give them a grade, I’d give them about a C. First of all, let me say something in their defense, it is a monumental task to pull together 32 schools in a county that’s about 60 miles from one end to the other. But, at the same point and time, these things about the tax issues, about the millage, all the kind of stuff, that’s why we have attorneys, that’s why we have accountants that are on retainers. They should have figured this out before we all got together,” Palmer said.
“Some of the schools I see are great, and there are other schools I see where we’ve got to give incentives to get the best teachers and things here for the students. You do that, and things will be better for the community as a whole,” Palmer said.
Palmer said managing the coronavirus has been tough.
Even so, “I think they could’ve been in class face to face a long time ago,” Palmer said.
Palmer said he recently taught a class in Bamberg County, where face-to-face learning started after Labor Day.
“I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t have done the same thing over here,” Palmer said.
He said, “I know it’s a tough, tough job right now with this, but I think they could’ve been in class face to face a long time ago.”
Palmer said if he’s elected, he won’t be a part of the old status quo.
“I’m going to go in there and try to do my absolute best for what I think is the best for the students,” Palmer said.
