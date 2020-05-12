Two seek Bamberg County Council District 4 seat

His goals include cutting unnecessary spending.

“I would love to see a cap put on vehicle taxes,” Jennings said. “I would also like to do what we could to bring new industry in here because we’re centrally located between the three major interstates, 95, 20 and 26, and I don’t know any other reason why we can’t see our county get more attractive to industry.”

Jennings said he would also like to allow more citizen input during council meetings.

He said he will work to keep an open line of communication between himself and his constituents.

“I think the main thing is to listen to the people,” he said.

Jennings assessed the current county council and Preston.

“I really can’t, from what I’ve seen outside looking in, I see where it’s been effective on certain things like building the annex building and doing stuff like that. And that was much needed, I just think that was done at the wrong time,” Jennings said. “I think the decisions they made, some of them were good, and some of them were executed at the wrong time. I don’t know what the debt ratio is, but I do know that we are more in debt now that we were four or five years ago.”