Three seek Orangeburg County school board seat; Brown challenged by Hinnant, Ulmer in District 8

Brown identified several goals he would work to accomplish if re-elected.

“We’ve always had safety as a part of our platform, but I think it’s more prevalent now with this pandemic. It’s safety, students, teachers and taxpayers. The safety of our students and our educators is primary, as well as the students being able to get the best education that they can get in Orangeburg County School District,” he said.

He said there will be a focus on properly compensating teachers.

Brown assessed how the district has managed the consolidation of three school districts into one.

“I’m one that always believes that there is room for improvement,” he said. Even so, “I think we’re doing a good job as the board members in all that we’ve had to deal with.”

“I feel we were given an uphill battle when this was thrust upon us. Although we had prior notice, it was something new, and we’re sort of like a pilot,” Brown said.

“I think with the resources and the support we have been given, we have done a good job, a very good job. I’d also like to let the record reflect that I feel like we have not been given as much support as we could have been given, or should have been given, from the state,” he said.