Three seek Orangeburg County school board seat; Brown challenged by Hinnant, Ulmer in District 8

Three candidates are running for the District 8 seat on the Orangeburg County School District board.
Incumbent R.L. Poppy Brown is being challenged by candidates Teresa Hinnant and Jim Ulmer.
District 8 is an at-large district, meaning all voters can cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 election.
R.L. Poppy Brown
Brown is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, currently serves as a hospice chaplain and is the pastor of Mt. Olive AME Church in Sumter.
He is a graduate of South Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Brown detailed his experience relevant to the school board position.
“Not only do I have actual experience from serving on the board for the last two years, but I have the educational experience as far as going to various trainings and workshops,” Brown said.
He is seeking re-election for several reasons.
“The work is not done,” Brown said. “Myself being actually on the board, I know that we are nowhere where we should be, and I’ve never been a quitter. If I sign up to do something, I’m going to see it through, so that’s why I’m running for re-election.”
Brown identified several goals he would work to accomplish if re-elected.
“We’ve always had safety as a part of our platform, but I think it’s more prevalent now with this pandemic. It’s safety, students, teachers and taxpayers. The safety of our students and our educators is primary, as well as the students being able to get the best education that they can get in Orangeburg County School District,” he said.
He said there will be a focus on properly compensating teachers.
Brown assessed how the district has managed the consolidation of three school districts into one.
“I’m one that always believes that there is room for improvement,” he said. Even so, “I think we’re doing a good job as the board members in all that we’ve had to deal with.”
“I feel we were given an uphill battle when this was thrust upon us. Although we had prior notice, it was something new, and we’re sort of like a pilot,” Brown said.
“I think with the resources and the support we have been given, we have done a good job, a very good job. I’d also like to let the record reflect that I feel like we have not been given as much support as we could have been given, or should have been given, from the state,” he said.
Brown also shared his assessment regarding how the district has handled the coronavirus.
“I would say my fellow trustee board members and administrators have done an excellent job because you’re dealing with all kinds of pressures,” Brown said.
“Being that we’ve never dealt with anything like this before, I have to give us an A on that,” he said.
Teresa Hinnant
Hinnant obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in learning disabilities from The Citadel.
She detailed her experience relevant to the school board position.
“I currently serve on the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, and I’ve been on that board for about 15 years, so I have some board-type experience. I was also director of special education in Orangeburg 3 for 20 years, so I do have administrative experience, and dealing with different people in different settings,” Hinnant said.
Hinnant said she is running for several reasons.
“I think with over 40 years of educational experience, I could bring a lot of that expertise to the board. I have experience in regular classroom teaching also, like I said, director of special services. I’m a school psychologist certified, and I did curriculum coordination. So, I have a lot of background in areas that the school board would govern,” Hinnant said.
“When I was director of special ed, I also handled the budget for that department, so I have experience in balancing budgets and making sure that everything’s covered,” Hinnant said.
Hinnant also mentioned that she has followed the school board meetings over the years.
She identified some goals she would work to accomplish if elected.
“I would hope to accomplish strong policy decisions. I know the board is in charge of making decisions, and then we have people to take them to carry that out. I don’t plan to be a micromanager, but I do plan to be a good eye for the public. I would be passionate in striving diligently to help improve our school system for our students,” Hinnant said.
“My passion is the student, that’s who counts first with me,” Hinnant said.
She said she would listen to the parents, teachers and administrators.
Hinnant detailed her views on how the district managed consolidation.
“I think they managed it well to get into the consolidation, and I think they’re trying very hard to make it the best it can be,” Hinnant said.
She also detailed her views on how the district has managed the coronavirus.
“I think they did very well with it with the information they had, as well as anybody else. I am so glad they’re back in school. I think it’s time we get some of the kids back in school. I like the way they’ve set it up so that we have half a time, smaller numbers,” Hinnant said.
“With the information that we have on the pandemic, I think they’re trying hard. And I would do the same thing. I would look at all the information that we have, and do the best for the students while keeping them safe,” Hinnant said.
Jim Ulmer
Ulmer attended Clemson University where he majored in agricultural engineering. He is a farmer and does some show business work, such as serving as a stagehand. Ulmer has also served as a writer, editor and publisher in the newspaper business.
He detailed his experience relevant to the school board position.
“I’m a businessman. I’ve been to some good schools, and I’ve had to hire people to work for me before, and to work with people before. I’ve seen good, bad and ugly as far as the education people have received. I know in Orangeburg County as a taxpayer and somebody who’s hopefully going to see the county grow and thrive, seen companies have a tough time having an able workforce,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer running for office for several reasons.
“I think we need a change in leadership,” Ulmer said.
“I noticed that the school board voted unanimously to borrow several million dollars. … Pledge of repayment was that they would increase taxes and collect those taxes to repay the note. And then, in the past few weeks we’ve noticed that they’ve come up where they had figured the millage wrong from the beginning, and we’re $8.7 million in the hole from that,” Ulmer said.
“The product coming out of our schools, on the average, is not the best, not as good as we can do. We should expect a level of excellence that is above what we’re getting,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer identified several goals he would look to accomplish if elected.
He said there is a need for good discipline in schools; a need to teach etiquette and financial responsibility; a need to support teachers by paying them well and equipping them to do their jobs, and a need for an emphasis on school safety.
Ulmer assessed how the district managed consolidation.
“The way it was managed this time going from three to one, theoretically it was a good idea to consolidate administration. I don’t know that we did that, and apparently, we didn’t talk enough with our treasurer and our auditor, and maybe some accountants to figure out what was going on there,” Ulmer said.
“I think that’s a learning process,” he said.
Ulmer also assessed how the district has managed the coronavirus.
“It’s a very difficult situation right now,” Ulmer said. He said in-person learning can be beneficial due to the interaction amongst students and teachers.
“Good management is doing the best you can with what you have, and so I guess they’ve done OK with that, all things considered,” Ulmer said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.
