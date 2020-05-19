Three seek Orangeburg County Council District 5 seat

If re-elected, Cooper-Smith said she will work to better the county and the council district she serves.

“I will work to bring better-paying jobs to Orangeburg County,” she said. Cooper-Smith said she’d like to provide the young people who are graduating from college and high school with the chance to stay home and work.

“We have a lot of people coming to Orangeburg, but we want to keep some of ours here at home,” Cooper-Smith said.

“I’m going to complete some of my capital project sales tax projects that have not been completed. We have not begun to work on the fourth penny yet, so those projects are in place. There is quite a bit of work to do,” she said.

Cooper-Smith also noted that she would like to see more industry locate to the county, more recreation opportunities for the youth and more family-oriented activities for the citizens.

Cooper-Smith believes the current council has been very effective.

“We work well as a team. Our thing is teamwork. No one person can move Orangeburg County forward, it takes a team, and I believe we work well as a team,” Cooper-Smith said.