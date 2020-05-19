Three seek Orangeburg County Council District 5 seat

Three Democratic candidates are seeking the Orangeburg County Council District 5 seat.
Long-time Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith is being challenged by Christopher Glover and James Darold Wilson. No Republican has filed for the seat.
The party primaries will be held June 9.
Janie Cooper-Smith
Cooper-Smith is a retired educator and says she’s dedicated herself to being a full-time council member. She is a graduate of Voorhees College and South Carolina State University.
Cooper-Smith is seeking re-election for several reasons.
“I’m committed to making our county a better place to live, work and play. My time on county council has been an honor and a privilege. As I look back into the past years, I can say with pride that I have represented the citizens of County Council District 5 and Orangeburg County well,” Cooper-Smith said.
“It is with a heartfelt passion that I serve,” she stated.
Cooper-Smith noted that she served as an educator for 30 years, including working as a teacher in the local schools and serving as a professor at S.C. State.
“I am the first African-American woman to serve on the Orangeburg County Council, and the second woman to serve on council. I have experience. I know where the county has come from, I know where the county is headed. I’m very proud,” Cooper-Smith said.
If re-elected, Cooper-Smith said she will work to better the county and the council district she serves.
“I will work to bring better-paying jobs to Orangeburg County,” she said. Cooper-Smith said she’d like to provide the young people who are graduating from college and high school with the chance to stay home and work.
“We have a lot of people coming to Orangeburg, but we want to keep some of ours here at home,” Cooper-Smith said.
“I’m going to complete some of my capital project sales tax projects that have not been completed. We have not begun to work on the fourth penny yet, so those projects are in place. There is quite a bit of work to do,” she said.
Cooper-Smith also noted that she would like to see more industry locate to the county, more recreation opportunities for the youth and more family-oriented activities for the citizens.
Cooper-Smith believes the current council has been very effective.
“We work well as a team. Our thing is teamwork. No one person can move Orangeburg County forward, it takes a team, and I believe we work well as a team,” Cooper-Smith said.
Cooper-Smith noted that she is involved in various community groups and activities, including being a lifetime member of the NAACP and serving on the board of directors for the Lower Savannah Council of Governments.
Cooper-Smith also noted that she was inducted into the Voorhees College Hall of Fame.
James Darold Wilson
Wilson is a sales director at J.T. Kia in Columbia. He is a 1989 graduate of Charlotte Valley Central High School in Davenport, New York. Wilson stated that he attended South Carolina State University with a major in marketing.
Wilson detailed his experience relevant to the council position.
“During my employment career, I have held many leadership roles in sales, management and finance for over 15 years,” he said.
Wilson said he is seeking election for several reasons.
“I am seeking election for Orangeburg County Council District 5 to further enhance the voice of its residents and to help improve community safety and growth. My goal is to work closely with the Orangeburg County Council and county administration to improve overall living in the county,” Wilson said.
Wilson detailed the goals he will work to accomplish if elected.
“My plan is to work with county council and administration to make our community safer with increased funding for law enforcement to increase manpower, and to have adequate resources to help generate innovative ways to increase revenue and resources within the county,” he said.
Wilson also said that he will “work with community agencies to improve accessibility for residents and to develop more family-oriented and youth development activities and resources within the community.”
He said he’ll also work to improve learning for students from pre-K through 12th grade by supporting the local school board and higher education to prepare students to function globally.
“I am the best candidate for Orangeburg County Council District 5 because I am everyday people with a genuine concern for the voice of all of the people and community, along with my education in marketing, and my 15 years of work experience in sales, finance and management. It’s time for a change,” Wilson stated.
Wilson noted that he has served as a sports referee and a coach at the local YMCA. He said he’s a supporter of the South Carolina State Troopers Association and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated.
Christopher Glover
Glover is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School; South Carolina State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in professional biology and Grand Canyon University, where he earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration.
He is currently an educator within the Orangeburg County School District.
Glover stated that he’s running for office, “to develop Orangeburg County into a community that will attract industry through programs that empower the residents. It's about the everyday people who are trying to build a better life for themselves and their families.”
“I am guided by my family’s deeply rooted, bedrock values of hard work, service, fairness and faith in the American dream. These principles will help guide me to lead Orangeburg County and its residents into a future of increased opportunity for growth and prosperity,” Glover stated.
He said he has previous experiences with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources as an environment health inspector and conservation law enforcement officer, respectively.
As a council member, Glover said he would work to create recreational opportunities and programs for the youth in the county.
“Creation of a County Parks and Recreation Department and Commission will help eliminate the disparity in available youth recreational programs across the county. It will consolidate and localize organized recreational opportunities and should increase participation numbers in the rural, outlying areas of the county,” Glover said.
He said recreational programs are also an attraction for industries wishing to locate within the county.
“It will give the employees that they bring with them the added incentive that they can provide a high quality of life for their children and themselves through participation in these programs,” he said.
Glover also said he’d create opportunity zones for small businesses to encourage them to populate key areas of the county or city by eliminating certain fees for services like garbage collection and adjacent lighting.
“We can also encourage more cooperation with local funding sources to improve minority-owned small businesses in our community,” he stated.
Glove also mentioned the creation of an Office of Small Business Opportunity Program to ensure that local businesses have an opportunity to compete for contracts from the county government.
Glover said he will also work to develop partnerships between local schools and industry to increase job readiness and training.
“I am in favor of supporting the Orangeburg County School District with a referendum for an educational capital improvements tax administered through the S.C. Department of Revenue. Much like our 1% penny capital projects sales tax, a 1% ECI will specifically allow county schools to fund much-needed improvements to our current educational infrastructure,” Glover said.
He said he will work with the local institutions to increase enrollment.
“Let’s face it, the economy of Orangeburg is closely related to the success of both South Carolina State University and Claflin University,” Glover said.
He added, “When the universities suffer, so does the economy of the local community. It’s time we recognize the true value of these HBCUs to our community and work together to ensure their success.”
Glover said he will work to increase the availability of broadband services.
He also said he will support all efforts to improve emergency services and health care for all areas of the county.
Glover is a member of several community groups, including serving as a member of Edisto Lodge #39, Prince Hall Affiliated Masons of SC, Harmony Chapter #63 Prince Hall Affiliated Holy Royal Arch Masons, Jeddah Temple #160 Shrine Club, Edisto Chapter #258, Order of the Eastern Star and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Epsilon Omega Chapter.
