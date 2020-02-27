T&D Region legislators divided on Democratic candidates

“My term on the DNC (Democratic National Committee) will end in July, and for me, it made sense to join the campaign in the role as an adviser because this election is really important, and I just didn’t see sitting on the sidelines and not getting engaged,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Cobb-Hunter said her role as a senior adviser involves helping to spread Steyer’s message.

“My official role started almost two weeks ago, and what I have been doing is advising them on strategy, looking at where the gaps are and trying to fill those gaps, and really trying to help them figure out how to get the message out about who Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor really are,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Bamberg has been a supporter of Bernie Sanders since 2016.

“I’m still with Bernie Sanders. I was a national surrogate for Bernie in the 2016 election, and I’ve stayed on board with him,” Bamberg said.

“I think that Bernie brings a degree of fresh air to politics, particularly on a national level. Whether people like his policies or not, he’s a very honest man and we need more of that in politics. It’s also his background in being a consistent advocate over the course of his life for social, racial and economic justice in America,” Bamberg said.