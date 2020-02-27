T&D Region legislators divided on Democratic candidates

The T&D Region’s state lawmakers are divided in their endorsements ahead of Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary, with some supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and others backing billionaire Tom Steyer.
One, Rep. Justin Bamberg of Bamberg County, is backing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.
All of the lawmakers from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties are Democrats.
Endorsements
State Sens. John Matthews of Bowman and Brad Hutto of Orangeburg have endorsed Biden.
Matthews says Biden is the candidate who can defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November.
“In my opinion, America is now in a storm, and I’m going for the best candidate who can navigate us through that process and get us to November, and win in November, pull this country together, help those people on the down ballot. And when you add all of that up, Biden is just my choice,” Matthews said.
Hutto agrees that Biden is the best candidate, noting his political background.
“I am obviously disappointed in the direction that the country has been headed under the current president, and I think we have an opportunity to elect somebody with a tremendous background, experience, leadership capability,” Hutto said.
Both Matthews and Hutto noted they are not paid staff members of the Biden campaign.
Candidate Tom Steyer has received endorsements from Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan and Rep. Russell Ott of Calhoun County. Both Govan and Ott previously announced their support of Steyer.
Since then, the two legislators have been working with Steyer’s campaign. Govan serves as a paid staff member, working as a senior adviser, and Ott is an unpaid surrogate.
“Support has been growing, particularly over the last couple of weeks. And so we feel very good about how we’re going to perform in South Carolina,” Govan said.
“I’ve been doing a lot of traveling and doing a lot of surrogate work on behalf of Tom. ... There’s been a lot of interest in Tom’s candidacy and interest in his campaign,” he said.
Ott said he’s toured the state on behalf Steyer. He is also featured in a commercial, expressing his support for the candidate.
“The reaction has been very positive. I’m excited,” Ott said.
Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter also works as a Steyer paid staff member in the same capacity as Govan. However, she said that she has not endorsed Steyer.
“Tom Steyer didn’t ask me for my endorsement because I made it clear I don’t endorse candidates. But what I did agree to, after much persistence on their part, was to agree to serve in the capacity of national senior adviser, just advising them on the campaign,” Cobb-Hunter said.
“My term on the DNC (Democratic National Committee) will end in July, and for me, it made sense to join the campaign in the role as an adviser because this election is really important, and I just didn’t see sitting on the sidelines and not getting engaged,” Cobb-Hunter said.
Cobb-Hunter said her role as a senior adviser involves helping to spread Steyer’s message.
“My official role started almost two weeks ago, and what I have been doing is advising them on strategy, looking at where the gaps are and trying to fill those gaps, and really trying to help them figure out how to get the message out about who Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor really are,” Cobb-Hunter said.
Bamberg has been a supporter of Bernie Sanders since 2016.
“I’m still with Bernie Sanders. I was a national surrogate for Bernie in the 2016 election, and I’ve stayed on board with him,” Bamberg said.
“I think that Bernie brings a degree of fresh air to politics, particularly on a national level. Whether people like his policies or not, he’s a very honest man and we need more of that in politics. It’s also his background in being a consistent advocate over the course of his life for social, racial and economic justice in America,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg said he has also continued working for Sanders’ campaign as an unpaid surrogate.
“I’ve done speaking engagements. I play a role in preparing some of the policy plans that have come out. For example, his criminal justice reform platform, I contributed in revising it, contributing to the ideas behind it, the strategy behind it before it got announced,” Bamberg said.
Primary predictions
Matthews believes Biden will win Saturday’s primary.
“The margin I’m not too sure about, but I think it’ll be a significant margin,” Matthews said.
Govan said it will be a tight race between a few candidates.
“Orangeburg County will probably set the tone for what happens statewide, and what I imagine and anticipate is that Orangeburg will have a very good turnout in terms of primary voters. And I suspect that it will be very competitive between Biden, Steyer and Sanders,” Govan said.
“It is my hope that Steyer comes out on top,” Govan said.
Hutto believes Biden and Sanders will be the top two vote-getters.
“I think Vice President Biden will win in South Carolina, and I think Sen. Sanders will show well. And all the candidates are going to get some votes, but I think there are going to be a few that whoever ends up in fourth or fifth is probably going to have to re-evaluate their campaigns after Saturday,” Hutto said.
Ott said he believes Steyer will “do very well on Saturday.”
Bamberg is hopeful Sanders will come out on top.
“I also think there are two candidates in the race who could beat Donald Trump in November. But I think Bernie Sanders is in the best position to make sure that we’re not stuck with another four years of Donald Trump,” Bamberg said.
The other candidate he mentioned is Joe Biden.
Importance
of Orangeburg
Many of the current and former presidential candidates have held numerous political events in Orangeburg and the surrounding areas.
The legislators all agreed that this has been the norm for the area for years, and noted the importance of Orangeburg in regards to the Democratic Party.
Govan said the county’s high voter turnout is attractive to candidates.
“Orangeburg County is one of the top three highest-performing counties in the state of South Carolina. In fact, I would argue that proportionately for its size in terms of population, it would actually rank number one,” Govan said.
“This is one of those key stops in South Carolina that those persons seeking the Democratic nomination for anything, whether it’s on the national or even the state level, that Orangeburg is a must-stop on the political calendar for any candidate seeking higher office,” Govan said.
Bamberg said the citizens who live in the region play a factor in frequent candidate visits.
“We matter. The people living here, they matter. We have seen a shift in candidates running for president who understand that. I think that’s a big part of it,” Bamberg said.
Hutto credited the county’s Democratic Party with the large number of political events held here.
“We’ve got a very strong party and a good track record of having big turnouts in Orangeburg, having both South Carolina State and Claflin in Orangeburg, which gives a forum for many of the candidates who come through,” Hutto said.
Ott said South Carolina is the first real test of a candidate’s strength, which is why candidates come to the area.
“Clearly what’s most important, I think, is this is the first-in-the-South primary, and so, in my opinion, the race really begins on Saturday. That’s with all due respect to Iowa, and New Hampshire and Nevada, but South Carolina, I think, is the first real test of a candidate’s strength clearly because we’re a very diverse state. I think the candidates that do well in South Carolina are the candidates that are going to do well across the country,” Ott said.
Cobb-Hunter said the heavy Democratic presence in Orangeburg is also attractive to candidates.
“Orangeburg has been a political hotbed, not just in presidential politics but in Democratic Party politics for years,” Cobb-Hunter said.
“That’s because it’s pretty much an almost entirely Democratic county,” Cobb-Hunter said. “It is on the map because candidates know that if they want voter contact with black voters, Orangeburg County is a good place to come because of the Democratic base.”
Matthews said the road to the White House runs through Orangeburg.
“It runs through Orangeburg primarily because nobody on the Democratic side has won the presidency without carrying Orangeburg. So I think it’s significant what we do because we tend to tie into more of the national Democratic base than other communities,” Matthews said.
“Orangeburg is a good sign for future opportunities for Democratic candidates. Historical data is there, and that’s why I think Orangeburg is so critical,” Matthews said.
