Steyer says everyone has right to health care; guns, HIV also discussed during Orangeburg stop

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer says health care is a right.
“It is a constitutional right. It may not be being recognized, but there are plenty of rights that don’t get recognized,” Steyer said during a stop in Orangeburg on Thursday.
“I’m someone who believes that everyone has a right to health care, a literal right. It’s got to be affordable and the government has fallen down on its job, both in providing it and controlling the cost. We pay twice as much for health care as other countries for the same health care or worse,” he said.
Steyer discussed rural health care during a morning gathering at the New Vision Fellowship Center. The billionaire stopped in Orangeburg ahead of Saturday’s Democratic primary.
“I never heard of a health desert before coming here,” Steyer said.
Steyer said he learned that many rural areas don’t have access to hospitals, and people in other rural areas have to travel many miles to receive health services.
Steyer also addressed the growing cost of prescriptions, noting that higher prices often negatively affect rural areas.
“The government is owned by companies. So, if you’re a drug company negotiating with the federal government, you’re negotiating with yourself. You own the federal government,” Steyer said.
You have free articles remaining.
“We really do have to break this corporate stranglehold. Then we need to spend the money as a government to assure residents of quality health care and quality education,” Steyer said.
“People can’t live full lives in rural America, and there’s no choice about this,” Steyer said.
Orangeburg City Councilman Jerry Hannah asked Steyer about his plan to address gun violence.
Hannah said, “persons are getting shot and putting a strain on the hospitals, the medical areas. If that’s the case, then that’s health care. What would your initiative be about gun violence?”
“Gun violence, to me, is a perfect example of corporations owning this government,” Steyer said.
“I want background checks on guns, I want to license gun owners, I want to register ARs, I want to stop the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, I want to enforce red flag laws, I want to have voluntary buybacks of assault weapons, I want to reduce the number of guns in our society and I want to make sure they are kept out of the hands of people who clearly shouldn’t have them,” Steyer said.
Orangeburg resident Connie Johnson asked Steyer how he plans to address HIV/AIDS.
“I’m from San Francisco. AIDS has been a huge part of the life of my city since the 1980s, and it continues to be. And so we talk about AIDS really straightforward and without any embarrassment whatsoever,” Steyer said.
“I think that there are new drugs that are preventative that have got to be available to everybody in the community,” he said.
“That’s got to be part of the health system.”
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530