Steyer says everyone has right to health care; guns, HIV also discussed during Orangeburg stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We really do have to break this corporate stranglehold. Then we need to spend the money as a government to assure residents of quality health care and quality education,” Steyer said.

“People can’t live full lives in rural America, and there’s no choice about this,” Steyer said.

Orangeburg City Councilman Jerry Hannah asked Steyer about his plan to address gun violence.

Hannah said, “persons are getting shot and putting a strain on the hospitals, the medical areas. If that’s the case, then that’s health care. What would your initiative be about gun violence?”

“Gun violence, to me, is a perfect example of corporations owning this government,” Steyer said.

“I want background checks on guns, I want to license gun owners, I want to register ARs, I want to stop the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, I want to enforce red flag laws, I want to have voluntary buybacks of assault weapons, I want to reduce the number of guns in our society and I want to make sure they are kept out of the hands of people who clearly shouldn’t have them,” Steyer said.

Orangeburg resident Connie Johnson asked Steyer how he plans to address HIV/AIDS.