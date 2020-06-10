Stephens, Evans in Senate District 39 runoff on June 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The S.C. Senate District 39 race is headed for a June 23 Democratic primary runoff.

Vernon Stephens and Cindy Evans took first and second in the four-way race on Tuesday.

Stephens, who received the endorsement of retiring District 39 Sen. John Matthews, got 4,901 votes for 44.11%. Evans received 4, 624 votes for 38.79%.

A candidate must receive 50% plus one vote in order to win outright in party primaries. All registered voters in the district not casting ballots in the Republican primary on Tuesday are eligible to vote in the runoff on June 23.

William Johnson was third in the race with 1,864 votes for 15.64%. Jerry Montgomery received 532 votes for 4.46%.

In Orangeburg County, Stephens got 3,076 votes, which is 39.97% of the vote. Evans received 2,947 votes in the county for 38.30%. Johnson's 1,322 votes totaled 17.18%, while Montgomery's 350 votes was 4.55%.

The district includes voters in four other counties. Results from Tuesday are: