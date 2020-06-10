Stephens, Evans in Senate District 39 runoff on June 23

The S.C. Senate District 39 race is headed for a June 23 Democratic primary runoff.
Vernon Stephens and Cindy Evans took first and second in the four-way race on Tuesday.
Stephens, who received the endorsement of retiring District 39 Sen. John Matthews, got 4,901 votes for 44.11%. Evans received 4, 624 votes for 38.79%.
A candidate must receive 50% plus one vote in order to win outright in party primaries. All registered voters in the district not casting ballots in the Republican primary on Tuesday are eligible to vote in the runoff on June 23.
William Johnson was third in the race with 1,864 votes for 15.64%. Jerry Montgomery received 532 votes for 4.46%.
In Orangeburg County, Stephens got 3,076 votes, which is 39.97% of the vote. Evans received 2,947 votes in the county for 38.30%. Johnson's 1,322 votes totaled 17.18%, while Montgomery's 350 votes was 4.55%.
The district includes voters in four other counties. Results from Tuesday are:
- Berkeley -- Evans 344, 46.11%; Stephens 226, 30.29%; Johnson 137, 18.36%; Montgomery 39, 5.23%.
- Calhoun -- Evans 562, 52.67%; Stephens 349, 32.71%; Johnson 115, 10.78%; Montgomery 41, 3.84%.
- Colleton -- Evans 427, 52.72%; Stephens 208, 25.68%; Johnson 146, 18.02%; Montgomery 29, 3.58%.
- Dorchester -- Stephens 1,042, 65%; Evans 344, 21.46%; Johnson 144, 8.98%; Montgomery 73, 4.55%
Evans is the owner and operator of People’s Choice Real Estate Service. She is a graduate of Bowman High School, South Carolina State University, Dudley School of Cosmetology, the Real Estate School of South Carolina and the Insurance School at Brewer Insurance Information Service.
Stephens is retired. He is a graduate of St. George High School, and a graduate of South Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in social welfare. He served 17 years at a school trustee, including as a member and officer of the former Orangeburg County School Board that was created by legislation in 1997.
Matthews, D-Bowman, has been the district's senator since 1985.
The runoff winner will face Republican Tom Connor in November.
Sen. Hutto wins with 70%
Veteran Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg won the Democratic primary race against Dr. Michael Addison of Orangeburg in Senate District 40, effectively winning re-election. He faces no Republican opposition in November.
Hutto received 70.96% of the vote district-wide to Addison's 29.04%.
Hutto got 71.62% of the vote in Orangeburg County, 72.77% in Bamberg County, 68.93% in Barnwell County, 83.09% in Hampton County and 68.26% in Allendale County. Addison led in Colleton County with 50.34%.
Rep. Govan wins with 77%
Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan defeated challenger Kevin Ray with 4,404 votes, which is 76.83% of the vote. Ray received 1,328 votes for 23.17%. Govan faces no Republican opposition in November.
Rep. Bamberg tops 80%
Bamberg County Rep. Justin Bamberg defeated challenger Evert Comer with 81.34% of the vote in House District 90. He received 79.6% of the vote in Bamberg County, 84.62% in Barnwell County and 85.45% in Colleton County.
Bamberg faces no GOP opposition in November.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
