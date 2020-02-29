Steady traffic at Orangeburg polls for Democratic primary
Polling clerks around Orangeburg have high praise for the new voting machines, but voter turnout has varied from location to location.
Voting for the Democratic presidential primary began this morning and will end at 7 p.m.
At Rivelon Elementary, polling clerks John Wolfe and Cynthia Phillips were impressed with voter turnout five hours after the polls opened.
“Steady traffic. We’re at over 100 people right now, and that’s good to be not 12:30 yet,” Phillips said.
Wolfe said they are expecting the majority of voters to come from noon to 2 p.m., and from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., which is when the polls close.
“That’s kind of been the pattern for the last couple of years, and most times our elections are on a work day, so that four o’clock or that five o’clock off, and that’s when we usually get that influx,” Phillips said.
Wolfe and Phillips said that voters have reacted favorably toward the new voting machines. For many voters, this is their first time using the machines.
“They’re getting adapted to it,” Wolfe said. He said the process is much faster.
Around 1 p.m., Whittaker Elementary Polling Clerk Pauline Darby also reported a steady voter turnout.
“We have over 119 voters that have come in today, but we had about a hundred early voters, so we’ve been doing pretty good. Traffic’s been kind of steady,” Darby said.
Holding the election on Saturday instead of a week day had an effect on turnout numbers, she said.
Darby also reported praise for the new voting machines from voters.
“They love it. They absolutely love it because it’s very easy to work, very friendly, and I like it myself. They don’t realize how quickly they make a selection, print the card and then scan your document,” Darby said.
She also said the new machines will make the vote tallying process quicker.
“You’ve got the machine counting and you also have a paper backup, so I believe it’s a lot better system,” Darby said.
At 3:32 p.m., Clark Middle School Polling Clerk Karen Ford said about 20% of the registered voters in Ward 8 have cast a vote today.
She doesn’t believe that Election Day falling on a Saturday has had an impact on voter turnout.
“I think it’s probably been about on par,” she said.
Ford said voters think the new voting process has been easy.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530