Steady traffic at Orangeburg polls for Democratic primary

Polling clerks around Orangeburg have high praise for the new voting machines, but voter turnout has varied from location to location.

Voting for the Democratic presidential primary began this morning and will end at 7 p.m.

At Rivelon Elementary, polling clerks John Wolfe and Cynthia Phillips were impressed with voter turnout five hours after the polls opened.

“Steady traffic. We’re at over 100 people right now, and that’s good to be not 12:30 yet,” Phillips said.

Wolfe said they are expecting the majority of voters to come from noon to 2 p.m., and from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., which is when the polls close.

“That’s kind of been the pattern for the last couple of years, and most times our elections are on a work day, so that four o’clock or that five o’clock off, and that’s when we usually get that influx,” Phillips said.

Wolfe and Phillips said that voters have reacted favorably toward the new voting machines. For many voters, this is their first time using the machines.

“They’re getting adapted to it,” Wolfe said. He said the process is much faster.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}