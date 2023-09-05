VANCE – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to town officials’ requests to step up their presence on local roadways.

Mayor Michael Aiken Sr. and council members said they have seen patrol troopers in multiple locations along several roads throughout the town in recent weeks.

“They are helping us, and we salute them for their quick response,” the mayor said with appreciation during the council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Traffic and pedestrian safety matters have been on town officials’ minds for the past several months.

At town officials’ request, the state Department of Transportation added signage and agreed to reduce passing zones on Old Number Six Highway.

A request to lower the speed limit is pending.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Aiken reminded citizens that Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 election if they are not already registered. It is also the deadline to make changes to their address or name in the voting records.

Carolyn Bush and Barbara Montgomery have filed as candidates for re-election to the two available at-large seats on the Vance Town Council. No one else filed to have their name printed on the ballot, but write-in votes are allowed.

Registered voters can cast a ballot by absentee voting; in person at an early voting location (Oct. 23 through Nov. 3 at sites to be announced), or in person at their precinct polling place (Nov. 7).

In other business:

Mayor Aiken announced that a senior citizen group will sponsor bingo games from noon until 2 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month beginning Sept. 7 in the Vance Family & Friends Center, 608 Camden Road.

Bush said some recent renters complained that the cleanliness of the Family & Friends Center was below their standards. She asked if the town should hire a person to periodically clean the facility. No consensus was reached.

Residents were reminded to call “811” before digging to avoid damaging buried gas lines, cables, etc.

The Vance Town Council’s next monthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Family & Friends Center, 608 Camden Road. Contact Town Clerk Alberta Brown at 803-492-3114 for details.