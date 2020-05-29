Senate incumbent challenged: Hutto faces Addison in Democratic primary

“I think that I’m the better candidate for the job because we need to go in a different direction and there’s time for a change, and you can’t get a change doing the same thing you’ve been doing for 24 years. You’re not going to get a change, so as we embark upon change, we decided that it was time that it be change at the senatorial position,” Addison said.

“We represent the change that the community wants,” Addison state.

If elected, Addison said, “One of the first things I want to do is to set up a foundation that will allow us to work directly with all civic and non-profit organizations in the district to assist them with getting funding to support the projects that they desire to do for the community. Secondly, we will work with health care disparities within the rural areas, and particularly within the African-American community.”

“The third thing, we want to work on the unemployment and the unemployability of people by increasing and improving the skill set of people in the community through the technical colleges and the universities, and the trade schools that we might have at our high schools,” Addison stated.

“The change that we will bring about, we will have open communication and people can work directly with us,” Addison said.