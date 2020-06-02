Senate District 39: Democrats seeking Matthews’ seat

“You never see anything or hear anything from candidates until it’s time for an election, and then to me you don’t hear nothing from them for the next four years until you say ‘Can you re-elect me?’ and I’m saying ‘What have you done in four years?’ So, over the course of my life in the community where I live, in Bowman, it’s considered a rural area and the roads are bad and the water is rust down here. It seems to me the people in politics, as long as they say they’ve been in it, looks like there would have been something done, and so I feel that a lot of people get in a position, but they’re not doing anything once they get in the position,” Montgomery said.