Rep. Govan faces Labor Party challenger

After winning handily in the June Democratic primary, veteran District 95 Rep. Jerry Govan of Orangeburg is facing a third-party challenger on Nov. 3.
Govan is opposed by Willie Legette of the Labor Party.
In June, Govan defeated challenger Kevin Ray with 4,404 votes, receiving 76.83% of the vote. Ray received 1,328 votes for 23.17%.
Legette is a 30-year professor of political science at South Carolina State University and a founding member of the S.C. Labor Party in 2006. The party has ballot status in the state and advocates for workers.
Govan is a retired educator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in teaching. Govan is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Govan detailed his experience relevant to the House position.
“I’ve served in the General Assembly since 1992, and prior to that worked in various positions in the General Assembly, such as a legislative aide and later as a research assistant in Senate Research,” Govan said.
“After being elected to the General Assembly, I’ve served on key committees, including the House Judiciary Committee, the Medical Military Municipal Affairs Committee and currently where I sit as the senior ranking member of the House Education Committee,” Govan said.
Govan is also the senior ranking member and vice chair of the Statehouse Committee and the House Operations Committee.
Govan currently is chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus.
Govan is seeking re-election for several reasons.
“I feel that I still have a lot to offer in terms of the people in the district. I’ve been involved with the passage of key legislation that has come to the General Assembly. I think that not only does seniority make a difference, but more importantly, having been there and understanding the process. I believe that there’s, particularly in view of the challenges and crises that we’re going through now, that we need experienced leadership in place that not only understands the process, but also who will understand the importance of building the relationships, or have the working relationships in which we letter lay groundwork to get things done for the betterment of the people of South Carolina,” Govan said.
Govan identified several goals he would work to accomplish if re-elected.
“I think it’s absolutely critical that we be able to operate above partisan lines in terms of ensuring that we can move this state through the challenges of this pandemic. It’s my strong belief that we’re going to be dealing, even with the advent of a vaccine being introduced to the American people, it will take some time for the vaccine to really reach the bulk of the population,” Govan said.
“My mindset, if I’m blessed to return, is to work with others to try to find creative ways to address the challenges we now face in terms of with education, the expansion of broadband to all areas of the state, not just to the standpoint of accessibility, but to the standpoint of affordability. Those two can mean two very different things,” Govan said.
The Times and Democrat was unable to reach Legette for an interview.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemcorat.com or 803-596-6530
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.