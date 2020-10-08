Parks and Rec wins excellence award

The Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded the 2020 South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association Parks Excellence Award.
Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Director Shaniqua Simmons announced the department’s achievement during Tuesday’s virtual Orangeburg City Council meeting.
“I just want to say that my department is great. Our state association has recognized our greatness. Since 2014, we have won five awards with our state association. In 2020, we won the Parks Excellence Award for under 30,000 population, and that was for the Orangeburg Recreation Complex, also known as the North Road Complex,” Simmons said.
“This is showing park excellence for bringing in tourism, serving our community and also serving our constituents here in Orangeburg. We won an award for the Rose Festival last year, we’ve won two awards for our volunteer coaches and we’ve also won a lifetime achievement award with Mr. Buster Smith for his many services in the parks and rec industry,” Simmons said.
Simmons said the parks are slowly reopening after being closed since March. She noted that there will be a soccer season.
“I just want to congratulate our park staff that’s out there keeping our parks clean, my athletics staff that’s keeping athletics going, and also my programming staff that’s making sure we have everything virtually, and we will have programs starting later in October,” Simmons said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a proclamation recognizing Public Power and Natural Gas Week from Oct. 4-10.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance amending the Weeds and Other Offensive Matter ordinance.
• Council approved an emergency ordinance supplementing the executive order of Gov. Henry McMaster.
