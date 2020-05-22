Orangeburg’s DPU owed $1.7 million

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities is owed $1.7 million by its customers, according to report given to Orangeburg City Council last week.

DPU Director Warren Harley provided council with an update on the company’s policy of suspending disconnection of utilities for nonpayment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harley noted that as of May 13, DPU had 2,775 delinquent accounts with a total outstanding balance of $1.7 million.

“Although our number of delinquent accounts has reduced, those accounts still outstanding have still gone up,” Harley said. “Of course, that is due to the fact that some accounts are behind multiple months at this point.”

Harley said DPU is working with customers to try and reduce the outstanding balance.

Council also took action on business involving the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

Council accepted a $69,000 Federal Aviation Administration Cares Act Grant.

It also approved a motion to enter a $1,628,893.50 contract with Zachry Construction Corporation for the southwest apron expansion project and accept an FAA grant for construction.