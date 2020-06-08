Orangeburg County seeks $10 million broadband grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Council is continuing its efforts to expand broadband services and coverage.

Council approved a resolution during a special called meeting Sunday to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration for a $10 million grant.

“What we’re trying to show the citizens is that this is our attempt at basically trying to make sure that we can serve the area and bring broadband where it’s needed. The coronavirus situation and young people having to go to school and learn from home showed a disparity in broadband service throughout the county,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The county is seeking the money to install broadband in the western end of the county in areas surrounding the towns of Springfield, Norway, Neeses and North.

Young said the special called meeting was held to expedite the application to ensure the county has the most competitive application possible.

“Our goal is to continue until we can say that we have covered the entire county,” Young said.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

