Orangeburg County rezonings advance

Two pieces of property in Orangeburg County could soon become home to businesses.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday gave first-reading approval to two rezonings during a meeting held via teleconference.

Council approved an ordinance changing the zoning designation of property owned by Erica Brightman located at 141 Round O Road in Eutawville from the residential single-family district to the commercial neighborhood district.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young stated that Brightman is planning to open a small beauty salon on the property.

Council also approved an ordinance changing the zoning designation of property owned by John Irick Jr. located at 1649 Neeses Hwy. from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district.

Young said Irick plans to open an open-air wholesale landscaping business on the property.

Also during the meeting, Young noted that the Orangeburg County Administration building is now open, after closing its doors due to the coronavirus.

Young stated that safety measures have been implemented.

“Everything is going well,” he said.

“The people are trickling in, and we have the proper measures in place like social distancing stickers. We’ve done what we can to put barriers between the staff and the public, so all of that stuff has been working out,” Young said.

