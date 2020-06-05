Orangeburg County officials support protests, but not violence, looting

Orangeburg County officials have expressed support for the recent protests in response to the death of George Floyd.
“Concerning the situation which is happening to this nation, I would like for us as county persons to go on record as supporting the protesting, but not the damages and the looting and all of that which is happening in our country,” County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier said during Monday’s teleconference meeting.
Council Chairman Johnnie Wright and all other council members supported Frazier.
“I certainly have no problem with people trying to have their voice heard, and I do have a problem with tearing up the community and things of that nature. That is not the answer,” Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said.
All council members agreed with Frazier, echoing her message, and going on record stating their support.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young stated he also is in support of protests but condemns violence.
“There’s a fine line between peace and protection, and that’s what we’re looking to strive for,” Young said.
“This is a divisive topic across the nation. A lot of people are upset, a lot of people don’t understand, a lot of people feel some kind of way. But, at the end of the day, we have to calm down and understand that we have always been in a community that works through things,” Young said.
First responders and county officers will work with peaceful protestors, Young said.
“The men and women of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s department, as well as first responders, are all understanding what’s at stake. They understand that peaceful demonstrations are not the problem, lawlessness is,” he said.
“But, individuals who come to the community who are not of this community and try and agitate and create damage will be dealt with,” Young said.
Young also took time to remind citizens that “COVID-19 did not go away,” in response to the large crowds that often gather at the protests.
“The protests that you saw all over the state and all over the nation are only going to exacerbate the problem that we have now with COVID-19,” Young said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved second reading after a public hearing of an ordinance providing appropriations for FY 2020-21 for the Orangeburg County budget.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance providing appropriations for FY 2020-21 for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and other public and special education purposes.
