Orangeburg County officials support protests, but not violence, looting

Orangeburg County officials have expressed support for the recent protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Concerning the situation which is happening to this nation, I would like for us as county persons to go on record as supporting the protesting, but not the damages and the looting and all of that which is happening in our country,” County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier said during Monday’s teleconference meeting.

Council Chairman Johnnie Wright and all other council members supported Frazier.

“I certainly have no problem with people trying to have their voice heard, and I do have a problem with tearing up the community and things of that nature. That is not the answer,” Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said.

All council members agreed with Frazier, echoing her message, and going on record stating their support.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young stated he also is in support of protests but condemns violence.

“There’s a fine line between peace and protection, and that’s what we’re looking to strive for,” Young said.