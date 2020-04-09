Orangeburg County officials focus on community safety

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County officials say they will continue to keep the citizens informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orangeburg County Council's meeting was held online for a second time on Monday, which County Administrator Harold Young said will be the temporary norm.

“This is just another attempt at Orangeburg County making sure that no matter what the circumstances, we can bring our council people to the people that they represent,” Young said.

A live broadcast of the meeting was also held on the county’s Facebook page.

“We have done our best to put information out there for the citizens,” Young said.

Young encouraged citizens to continue to use caution and adhere to local, state and national protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Every community is going to see its wave, and like they said, and even the president said, the next couple of weeks are going to be hard as far as dealing with this. And we don’t want it to hurt our community as bad as it has done others,” Young said.

Young noted the county endured several natural disasters over the past 10 years.