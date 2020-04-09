Orangeburg County officials focus on community safety

Orangeburg County officials say they will continue to keep the citizens informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orangeburg County Council's meeting was held online for a second time on Monday, which County Administrator Harold Young said will be the temporary norm.
“This is just another attempt at Orangeburg County making sure that no matter what the circumstances, we can bring our council people to the people that they represent,” Young said.
A live broadcast of the meeting was also held on the county’s Facebook page.
“We have done our best to put information out there for the citizens,” Young said.
Young encouraged citizens to continue to use caution and adhere to local, state and national protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Every community is going to see its wave, and like they said, and even the president said, the next couple of weeks are going to be hard as far as dealing with this. And we don’t want it to hurt our community as bad as it has done others,” Young said.
Young noted the county endured several natural disasters over the past 10 years.
“We’ve gone through floods, we’ve gone through ice storms, and hurricanes, and disasters that would have wiped out a lot of other communities, and each time we kept our community as safe as possible, and we put it back together with our own individuals,” Young said.
“I’m proud of the team that we have assembled because they really love this community, and I think that’s one of the things we can’t take for granted, is how we want to make this community be number one and come out of every situation that we go through,” Young said.
“It’s that same mindset that we’re going to use to continue moving forward as we deal with this COVID-19 situation.”
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a resolution authorizing an application for funding for FY 2021 from the S.C. Department of Transportation for Orangeburg County Transit.
• Council approved a resolution declaring April 2020 Fair Housing Month.
• Council approved first reading only of an emergency ordinance concerning Freedom of Information Act requests. County Attorney D’Anne Haydel said the ordinance deems that all FOIA requests not related to the public health and welfare will be reviewed one business day after a 60-day emergency period, which began on March 23.
• Council approved the purchase of property located in Bowman. The property will be included in the expansion and re-modeling of the Bowman branch of the Orangeburg County Library.
C-ntact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
