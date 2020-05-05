Orangeburg County internet plans advance; grant will allow more residents to receive access

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over a thousand Orangeburg County residents are a step closer to receiving internet access.

The county is receiving a $9.75 million USDA grant to expand broadband infrastructure.

“Because of COVID-19, you have seen how important broadband is, and it’s also magnified the problems we have in our rural communities and areas that don’t have significant broadband,” County Administrator Harold Young said.

Orangeburg County Council unanimously approved a resolution during Monday’s meeting authorizing the county to meet the closing requirements for the grant.

“This is necessary for us to be able to take advantage of the funding that we got through USDA, Congressman (James) Clyburn and several others that have helped and worked with us. We’re proud to know that we received that USDA broadband to expand our broadband capabilities,” Young said.

Council accepted the USDA Rural Development Telecommunications Program grant during an October 2019 council meeting.

The total cost of the project is more than $13 million. The county is providing a $3.5 million match for the grant.