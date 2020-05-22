Orangeburg County Council: Wimberly challenged by McCaster

“My experience with dealing with people is far beyond what any competition that might come my way can bring,” Wimberly said.

Wimberly noted that he serves as a deacon in his church, that he is a former school teacher and that he is chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Cattle Creek Campground.

He has several goals he would like to accomplish, if re-elected.

“I think the first and foremost project is one we started in getting the recreational park at Carver-Edisto Middle School for Edisto Sports completed. There’s a couple of water projects that DPU is working on as we speak,” Wimberly said. “We’ve got the grant for sewer going to Edisto High School, which is in my district, and then we’ve got expansion of broadband in this district as well as in other districts.”

He said the continuation of economic development is also one of his goals.

Wimberly assessed the work of the current council.

“It’s a team that has been working together, and it has made so many improvements in the county in the last couple of years, it’s really unprecedented,” he stated.