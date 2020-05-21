Orangeburg County Council District 4 incumbent challenged

“If you don’t have the infrastructure, or you don’t have the water, or you don’t have the backing to do something, you can’t do it,” he said.

He detailed the goals he would like to accomplish if elected.

“My first goal would be to make sure I have a quarterly meeting with the Norway mayor, Springfield mayor, Neeses mayor, North mayor and Woodford mayor, and the representatives in the Great Branch area. All the people that’s in the community, I would meet with them to find out what their priorities are in their community. And then, when I find out what their priorities are, I would take those priorities and would work through them. We’ll work through all of them to make sure that we don’t forget about anybody in the community,” Garvin said.

He said, “I would be more vocal and more visible in the community. I would also make sure that all of the mayors in each town that I would be representing in District 4, make sure they have a fair shot at everything.”

Garvin assessed the work of the current council.