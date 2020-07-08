You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Orangeburg County Council approves work at western industrial park
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Orangeburg County Council approves work at western industrial park

{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg County logo library (copy)

Orangeburg County Council has approved work to prepare the Western Region Industrial Park for future development.

Council approved a contract on Monday with Wiley Easton Construction.

“This is a request to prepare the Western Region Industrial Park for a pad to make the site pad-ready to entice investment from manufacturing and other businesses to locate in that industrial park,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The contract is a combination of a base bid of $291,268 and an alternate bid of $50,118.75.

The total amount of the contract is $341,451.56, Young said.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved second reading of a zoning change for property owned by John Irick located at 1649 Neeses Hwy. from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district.

Irick is looking to open an open-air wholesale landscaping business on the property.

• Council approved second reading of a zoning change for property owned by Erica Brightman located at 141 Round O Road in Eutawville from the residential single-family district to the commercial neighborhood district.

Brightman is looking to open a beauty salon on the property.

• Council authorized the county to enter an agreement with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County School District for security detail services during the 2020-2021 school year.

• Young thanked the first responders for their fast response time and work on last week’s Intestate 26 crash that killed five people.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Governor's Update on Coronavirus (COVID-19) | May 20, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News