Orangeburg County Council approves work at western industrial park

Orangeburg County Council has approved work to prepare the Western Region Industrial Park for future development.
Council approved a contract on Monday with Wiley Easton Construction.
“This is a request to prepare the Western Region Industrial Park for a pad to make the site pad-ready to entice investment from manufacturing and other businesses to locate in that industrial park,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
The contract is a combination of a base bid of $291,268 and an alternate bid of $50,118.75.
The total amount of the contract is $341,451.56, Young said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved second reading of a zoning change for property owned by John Irick located at 1649 Neeses Hwy. from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district.
Irick is looking to open an open-air wholesale landscaping business on the property.
• Council approved second reading of a zoning change for property owned by Erica Brightman located at 141 Round O Road in Eutawville from the residential single-family district to the commercial neighborhood district.
Brightman is looking to open a beauty salon on the property.
• Council authorized the county to enter an agreement with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County School District for security detail services during the 2020-2021 school year.
• Young thanked the first responders for their fast response time and work on last week’s Intestate 26 crash that killed five people.
