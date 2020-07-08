Orangeburg County Council approves work at western industrial park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Council has approved work to prepare the Western Region Industrial Park for future development.

Council approved a contract on Monday with Wiley Easton Construction.

“This is a request to prepare the Western Region Industrial Park for a pad to make the site pad-ready to entice investment from manufacturing and other businesses to locate in that industrial park,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The contract is a combination of a base bid of $291,268 and an alternate bid of $50,118.75.

The total amount of the contract is $341,451.56, Young said.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved second reading of a zoning change for property owned by John Irick located at 1649 Neeses Hwy. from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district.

Irick is looking to open an open-air wholesale landscaping business on the property.

• Council approved second reading of a zoning change for property owned by Erica Brightman located at 141 Round O Road in Eutawville from the residential single-family district to the commercial neighborhood district.