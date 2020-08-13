No tax increase planned for City of Orangeburg

Singh also detailed the Fire District revenues.

“Currently we range around $800,000 in collections of fire contracts with the current contract system. We’re looking at, with the switch over to fire district tax, which will be covering the area that our fire service covers outside in the county, the estimate we have is around $1.9 million,” Singh said.

Singh said the forensics lab revenue is projected to be $200,000.

The budget includes $1.7 million for an aerial platform truck, $600,000 for a pumper firetruck, $436,000 for in-car cameras for Orangeburg Department of Public Safety vehicles, $48,000 for a new citywide phone system and $280,000 for new finance software.

Singh also noted the city is leasing patrol cars through Enterprise Rental. Singh said the vehicle fleet program will save $70,167 over five years. First-year expenses will be $22,000.

Singh noted that COVID-19 related expenses currently total $58,580.

City officials also reviewed the FY 2019-20220 city budget.