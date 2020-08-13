No tax increase planned for City of Orangeburg

The City of Orangeburg’s proposed budget doesn’t include a property tax increase.
“We’re not proposing a millage increase this upcoming year,” Assistant City Administrator John Singh said.
Singh discussed the 2020-2021 budget proposal during a recent meeting with Orangeburg City Council. Council will have to approve the budget.
He informed council that there are no projected tax increases or business license rate increases. Singh also noted that there are no proposed increases in residential sanitation or commercial fees.
There is a proposed increase in rental fees for the Parks and Recreation Department, according to Singh.
The budget projects general fund revenue and expenditures of $22,154,484.24.
“This includes all general fund operations and capital expenditures. It does not include the 1 percent county sales tax … or hospitality tax,” Singh noted.
Airport revenues are projected to be $2,028,143.51, and expenses are projected to be $2,911,453.66.
Hillcrest Pro Shop revenues and expenses are projected to be $76,923.20.
Hillcrest Golf Course revenues are projected to be $284,378.35, and expenses are projected to be $642,726.84.
Singh also detailed the Fire District revenues.
“Currently we range around $800,000 in collections of fire contracts with the current contract system. We’re looking at, with the switch over to fire district tax, which will be covering the area that our fire service covers outside in the county, the estimate we have is around $1.9 million,” Singh said.
Singh said the forensics lab revenue is projected to be $200,000.
The budget includes $1.7 million for an aerial platform truck, $600,000 for a pumper firetruck, $436,000 for in-car cameras for Orangeburg Department of Public Safety vehicles, $48,000 for a new citywide phone system and $280,000 for new finance software.
Singh also noted the city is leasing patrol cars through Enterprise Rental. Singh said the vehicle fleet program will save $70,167 over five years. First-year expenses will be $22,000.
Singh noted that COVID-19 related expenses currently total $58,580.
City officials also reviewed the FY 2019-20220 city budget.
“At this time last year, we presented a budget for council’s adoption of $21,600,000. But, as you can see from the projections of this fiscal year, we are estimating $18,173,000 on revenues, and a little over $18 million in expenses,” City Administrator John Yow said.
“The difference in these expenses are primarily due to deferral on two large capital purchases, which are the aerial platform truck and the pumper truck. Also, we have had to make some adjustments due to the COVID-19 virus effect on our budgets,” Yow said.
