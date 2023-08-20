EUTAWVILLE – The Town Council voted unanimously during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to keep the property tax rate at 84.11 mills.

“We raised it last year,” Mayor Brandon Weatherford said. “We will not raise taxes this year.”

In other business:

The council gave final approval to an ordinance giving the Orangeburg County Office of Voter Registration and Elections the authority to conduct the municipal elections.

Councilman James Nutt reported that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the town’s water system a passing grade.

Councilman Harry Brown reported that some previously missing highway signs have been replaced and others are in the works.

Tree trimming has been completed along Epiphany Road and is planned along Tucker Road, Brown added.

During the public comments time, Rachael Jenkins said she sponsored a cancer awareness program in the community park annually from 2017 to 2019. The format was changed to a parade in 2020, 2021 and 2022 during the COVID pandemic. This year on Oct. 7, the event will revert to its original format.

The Eutawville Town Council routinely meets on the second Tuesday of each month and often has work sessions on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Contact Town Clerk Casey Hill at 803-492-3374 for details.