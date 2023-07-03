The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host five public meetings around the state to discuss concerns about declines in wild turkey numbers and options to address these declines.

The local meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., July 25, at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Roquemore Auditorium, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

SCDNR has heard from turkey hunters, landowners and members of the General Assembly with concerns about decreasing turkey numbers, lower reproduction, and declining harvests across the state.

These issues are not unique to South Carolina and are occurring across the Southeast and Midwest. SCDNR shares these concerns and summer brood surveys (turkey reproductive data), harvest data and numerous research projects in South Carolina and across the Country support these observations.

As part of the meeting, SCDNR will present available data, and receive comments and questions from hunters. This input from the public, combined with harvest data, brood survey data and university research findings will be used to develop recommendations for the S.C. General Assembly for possible legislative changes to seasons, bag limits and/or methods of take for wild turkeys.

Any potential changes would occur no sooner than the 2024 legislative session and would not go into effect until the spring of 2025 at the earliest.

For individuals unable to attend one of the meetings, there will also be a video presentation and opportunity to submit comments on the SCDNR website from mid-July through early August.

Following the series of meetings and public input, SCDNR will conduct an online survey to assess public opinions and preferences for various management options.

Keep an eye on the SCDNR website and social media platforms for more information and links to submit comments.

Public meeting schedule

All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end no later than 8:30 p.m.

July 11: Clemson Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC), Pitner Center Auditorium; 2200 E Pocket Road; Florence, SC 29506.

July 13: Palmetto Electric Cooperative, New River Community Room; 1 Cooperative Way; Hardeeville, SC 29927.

July 25: Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Roquemore Auditorium; 3250 St. Matthews Road; Orangeburg, SC 29118.

July 27: Greenville Technical College Barton Campus, University Transfer Auditorium; 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive; Greenville, SC 29607.

Aug. 1: Piedmont Technical College Newberry County Campus, Community Conference Center Auditorium, 1922 Wilson Road; Newberry, SC 29108.