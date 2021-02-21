McMaster optimistic about tourism

COLUMBIA -- After a challenging year, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish opened the 56th annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel this past week with words of hope.

A socially distanced audience of state tourism leaders and hospitality professionals were in attendance Feb. 15 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

McMaster highlighted the importance of the tourism industry to South Carolina’s economy. He also thanked industry leaders for their work making South Carolina a safe place for residents and visitors in light of the challenges of COVID-19.

“We slowed down, but we didn’t shut down,” McMaster said. “We’ve never had anything like this pandemic, but we’re coming out of it quicker and better than probably anybody in the country and that is because of you – because of the people in our state.”

SCPRT Director Parrish gave his annual address on the state of tourism in South Carolina. He focused on the highlights of what was a dark year but which included a boom for the state’s golf industry, record visitation at state parks and successful virtual events that helped audiences discover South Carolina from the comfort of home.