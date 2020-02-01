COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster has named South Carolina Highway Patrol Maj. Robert G. Woods IV as the acting director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Woods is a 30-year veteran of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and is currently serving as the agency's major of administrative support.
Woods is a 1988 graduate of The Citadel and holds a master’s degree in human relations and conflict management from Columbia College. He also is a graduate of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Leadership Institute and holds a certified public manager credential.
Woods began serving as acting director of DPS on Saturday. He will continue serving in that capacity until a new director is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the South Carolina Senate.
