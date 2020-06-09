McCaster, Garvin win; 2 veteran councilmen lose seats, other incumbents prevail

Two veteran Orangeburg County councilmen lost their re-election bids in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
District 3 Councilman Harry Wimberly was defeated by Kenneth McCaster. McCaster received 780 votes and Wimberly received 709 votes.
District 4 Councilman Heyward Livingston was defeated by Joseph Garvin. Garvin received 835 votes and Livingston received 796.
“I’m just glad that I won. I thank God for it,” Garvin said.
Vernon Stephens won the Senate Dist. 39 race in Orangeburg County.
In Orangeburg County, Stephens received 3,076 votes, which is 39.97% of the vote. Fellow candidate Cindy Evans received 2,947 votes, which is 38.30% of the vote.
Candidate William Johnson received 1,322 votes, or 17.18% of the vote, and Jerry Montgomery received 350 votes, or 4.55% of the vote.
Throughout the district, Stephens received 41% of the vote to Evans’ 39%. Johnson received 16% and Montgomery received 4%.
Veteran state lawmakers Sen. Brad Hutto and Rep. Jerry Govan fared well in their re-election bids.
Hutto defeated challenger Michael Addison to be re-elected to the Senate Dist. 40 seat with 71 percent of the vote.
“I want to thank the voters in all six counties for the faith they have placed in me for another four years. I am going to do my best to live up to the faith they put in me to do a good job. I am glad the election’s over,” Hutto said.
Govan defeated challenger Kevin Ray to be re-elected to the House of Representatives Dist. 95 seat, with 4,404 votes, which is 76.83% of the vote. Ray received 1,328 votes, which is 23.17% of the vote.
Other veteran politicians also fared well in their re-election bids to various seats.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell was re-elected, defeating challenger Darnell Johnson. Ravenell received 11,578 votes, which is 78.76% of the vote. Johnson received 3,122 votes, which is 21.24% of the vote.
Veteran Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper defeated challengers Christopher Glover and James Darold Wilson to be re-elected to the Orangeburg County District 5 seat.
Cooper received 1,510 votes, which is 64.86% of the vote. Glover received 635 votes, which is 27.28%, and Wilson received 183 votes, which is 7.86% of the vote.
Republican candidates Rep. Joe Wilson and Sen. Lindsey Graham also won their primary elections.
Wilson will face Democrat Adair Ford Borroughs in the general election, and Graham will face Orangeburg native and Democrat Jaime Harrison in the general election.
Orangeburg County election totals:
GOP
U.S. Senate
Sen. Lindsey Graham – 2,200
Duke Buckner – 74
Michael LaPierre – 243
Joe Reynolds – 89
2nd Congressional District
Congressman Joe Wilson – 829
Michael Bishop – 105
Democratic primary
S.C. Senate District 39
Cindy Evans – 2,947
William Johnson – 1,322
Jerry Montgomery -- 350
Vernon Stephens – 3,076
S.C. Senate District 40
Sen. Brad Hutto – 4,944
Michael Addison – 1,959
S.C. House District 95
Rep. Jerry Govan – 4,404
Kevin Ray – 1,328
Orangeburg County Council District 3
Councilman Harry Wimberly – 709
Kenneth McCaster – 780
Orangeburg County Council District 4
Councilman Heyward Livingston – 796
Joseph Garvin – 835
Orangeburg County Council District 5
Councilwoman Janie Cooper – 1,510
Christopher Glover – 635
James Darold Wilson – 183
Orangeburg County sheriff
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell – 11,578
Darnell Johnson – 3,122
