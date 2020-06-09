McCaster, Garvin win; 2 veteran councilmen lose seats, other incumbents prevail

“I want to thank the voters in all six counties for the faith they have placed in me for another four years. I am going to do my best to live up to the faith they put in me to do a good job. I am glad the election’s over,” Hutto said.

Govan defeated challenger Kevin Ray to be re-elected to the House of Representatives Dist. 95 seat, with 4,404 votes, which is 76.83% of the vote. Ray received 1,328 votes, which is 23.17% of the vote.

Other veteran politicians also fared well in their re-election bids to various seats.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell was re-elected, defeating challenger Darnell Johnson. Ravenell received 11,578 votes, which is 78.76% of the vote. Johnson received 3,122 votes, which is 21.24% of the vote.

Veteran Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper defeated challengers Christopher Glover and James Darold Wilson to be re-elected to the Orangeburg County District 5 seat.

Cooper received 1,510 votes, which is 64.86% of the vote. Glover received 635 votes, which is 27.28%, and Wilson received 183 votes, which is 7.86% of the vote.

Republican candidates Rep. Joe Wilson and Sen. Lindsey Graham also won their primary elections.