Mayor: Orangeburg curfew continues; Butler cites crime, violence, virus

A city curfew in Orangeburg started in response to the coronavirus will continue in the face of continued concerns about COVID-19 and a spate of crime and violence, Mayor Michael Butler said Thursday.
The 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew is needed even though the state stay-at-home order and restrictions on businesses have been eased.
“The (public) reaction may be misguided,” Butler said.
“In consultation with City Council and other community leaders, the curfew imposed a few weeks ago will remain in effect,” Butler said in a prepared statement. Council did not meet or vote on the curfew.
Butler said an end date has not been set for the city curfew.
“It’s not a length of time. We’re just watching the data. The numbers in Orangeburg have gone up,” he said.
According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are a total of 38 reported coronavirus cases in the 29115 and 29118 area codes which encompass the city.
“In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg is still experiencing acts of violence because people are not adhering to the curfew,” Butler said.
Without citing any specific incident, the mayor said recent shootings in the city have occurred after 11 p.m.
One recent shooting incident was fatal, though it occurred at 5:30 p.m. A 17-year-old was killed on Whitman Street this past Sunday. Another 17-year-old is charged with murder.
“In addition, there have been reports of car break-ins and other crimes occurring in Orangeburg,” Butler said. “The crimes are less likely to occur if the curfew is followed. Our citizens should feel safe at all times, and the City of Orangeburg through law enforcement will continue to work hard to reduce crimes.
The curfew was announced April 8 when Butler declared a state of emergency in the city. Violators can be fined $100, with each violation addressed separately.
Those excluded from the curfew are:
• Individuals operating commercial vehicles transporting essential goods and products such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, fuel and petroleum products.
• Individuals performing or assisting with military, health care, public safety, or emergency response operations, as well as city employees providing city services.
• Individuals traveling to and from their place of employment, or individuals going to and from their businesses.
Butler said the easing of restrictions “offers a ray of hope for business owners to survive the pandemic.”
“As mayor of this great city, I strongly support the business enterprise in our community because the strength of our economy relies heavily on the success of those businesses. They provide jobs and jobs provide income for families, reducing the unemployment roll,” Butler said.
But the mayor urged caution.
“While the novel coronavirus is still causing the loss of lives, the citizens of Orangeburg must continue to exercise good judgment in patronizing these businesses,” he said. “It is mandatory for customers to follow safety guidelines. That means the continuation of wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. I hasten to add that large gatherings also should be avoided.
“The guidelines are made to also protect employees. I cannot stress more forcefully the need to honor the measures for safety that have been recommended by federal, state and local authorities.”
The mayor said people should choose safety over risk.
“In the final analysis, it’s all about the choice we make. We can choose to follow the advice or guidelines of health officials or risk the lives of those we love and other persons. I hope we all choose safety,” he said.
