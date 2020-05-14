Mayor: Orangeburg curfew continues; Butler cites crime, violence, virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A city curfew in Orangeburg started in response to the coronavirus will continue in the face of continued concerns about COVID-19 and a spate of crime and violence, Mayor Michael Butler said Thursday.

The 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew is needed even though the state stay-at-home order and restrictions on businesses have been eased.

“The (public) reaction may be misguided,” Butler said.

“In consultation with City Council and other community leaders, the curfew imposed a few weeks ago will remain in effect,” Butler said in a prepared statement. Council did not meet or vote on the curfew.

Butler said an end date has not been set for the city curfew.

“It’s not a length of time. We’re just watching the data. The numbers in Orangeburg have gone up,” he said.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are a total of 38 reported coronavirus cases in the 29115 and 29118 area codes which encompass the city.

“In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg is still experiencing acts of violence because people are not adhering to the curfew,” Butler said.