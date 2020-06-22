Mayor: City of Orangeburg wants OK to remove downtown Confederate statue

“I would like to see us eliminate any kind of symbols that honor slave owners.”

Butler said the city will be seeking support from local lawmakers in the form of proposing changes to the Heritage Act. Until then, he urges that the monument not be disturbed.

“Please don’t vandalize that statue,” Butler said. It needs to be removed legally.

Sen. John Matthews said he is in support of the mayor and council.

“I think they’re following the procedures,” Matthews said.

“The symbols that we honor and cherish do say something about who we are, and if those symbols don’t reflect the best interest of the total population of the community, yes, I would agree with the removal,” Matthews said.

Sen. Brad Hutto offered similar support.

“I appreciate the mayor and City Council being proactive about this. I think they’re right to do that, so I support them in their efforts,” Hutto said.

“My thoughts are it should be up to the city, and the Heritage Act passed in 2000 is unconstitutional, but that’ll be decided in the courts,” Hutto said.