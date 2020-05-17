Johnson challenging Ravenell again in Orangeburg County sheriff’s race

“I’m concerned about Orangeburg County, I’m concerned about the people. This is something that I take seriously, so every morning when I wake up, my mind goes to the point that I have the responsibility over the security of almost 100,000 people,” Ravenell said.

“At this point in my career, and in law enforcement today period, this job is very serious to me, and this position is very serious to me. Most importantly, the people of Orangeburg County are very important to me,” Ravenell said.

Ravenell noted that he has been working with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office since 1989.

“My whole career has been in Orangeburg County working,” Ravenell said. “I’ve been working for the community basically all of my adult life, and basically before I got into law enforcement.”

“There’s no comparison, and I’m not bashing anybody, but if you look around and check the record, there’s no comparison to anybody else that’s running for sheriff at this point,” Ravenell stated.

He said a sheriff has to be able to work with people.

Ravenell detailed some of the accomplishments he has achieved during his tenure.