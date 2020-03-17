Incumbents, challengers file for seats in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Filing for the upcoming statewide party primaries has now been open for two days.

The candidate filing period opened at noon Monday and will close at noon on March 30.

Several candidates have filed since the T&D’s initial filing story published Tuesday. Newly filed candidates from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties include:

Statewide

and regional races

Several incumbents have filed for re-election, including:

• 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson, Republican

• 6th District Congressman James Clyburn, Democrat

• S.C. District 66 Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Democrat

• S.C. District 90 Rep. Justin Bamberg, Democrat

• S.C. District 91 Rep. Lonnie Hosey, Democrat

• S.C. District 93 Rep. Russell Ott, Democrat

• S.C. District 95 Rep. Jerry Govan, Democrat