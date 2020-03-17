You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Incumbents, challengers file for seats in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Incumbents, challengers file for seats in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY vote voting ballot box illustration

Filing for the upcoming statewide party primaries has now been open for two days.

The candidate filing period opened at noon Monday and will close at noon on March 30.

Several candidates have filed since the T&D’s initial filing story published Tuesday. Newly filed candidates from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties include:

Statewide

and regional races

Several incumbents have filed for re-election, including:

• 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson, Republican

• 6th District Congressman James Clyburn, Democrat

• S.C. District 66 Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Democrat

• S.C. District 90 Rep. Justin Bamberg, Democrat

• S.C. District 91 Rep. Lonnie Hosey, Democrat

• S.C. District 93 Rep. Russell Ott, Democrat

• S.C. District 95 Rep. Jerry Govan, Democrat

Democratic candidate Vernon Stephens is seeking election to S.C. Senate District 39. The seat is held by Sen. John Matthews, who announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs has also filed for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison and Republican candidate Duke Buckner have filed for the U.S. Senate.

Orangeburg County

Several Democratic incumbents are seeking re-election in Orangeburg County. They are:

• Coroner Samuetta Marshall

• District 2 County Councilman Johnny Ravenell

• District 4 County Councilman Heyward Livingston

• District 5 County Councilwoman Janie Cooper

In addition, Democratic candidate Kenneth McCaster filed for County Council District 3.

Democratic candidate Darnell Johnson filed for sheriff.

Calhoun County

Several incumbents are also seeking re-election in Calhoun County. They are:

• District 1 County Councilman David K. Summers Jr., Republican

• District 2 County Councilman Ken Westbury, Democrat

• Auditor April Wise, Democrat

• Sheriff Thomas Summers, Democrat

Bamberg County

Democrat Wallace Hicks, Jr. is currently the only candidate to file for coroner.

Two Democratic candidates have filed for Bamberg County Council. Phil Myers is seeking Council District 1, and Jonathan Goodman is seeking to be elected to Council District 5.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News