House District 95 Rep. Govan challenged by Ray

Govan believes he is the best candidate.

“We continue to do the job, in terms of representing the people in this district. First and foremost is the fact that living here in Orangeburg and being in this environment, I think I have a unique understanding of the community, the neighborhoods and the people,” Govan said.

“I think if you look at my record of service in the South Carolina House, not just my seniority, … I have authored and been a part of major legislation that has had an effect on not only Orangeburg, but the entire state, in areas such as early childhood education, financial literacy, health, economic development and this list goes on,” Govan said.

“I think and believe that we have had an impact on bringing about some of the more positive changes that you’ve seen occur in the state,” Govan said.

If re-elected, Govan said that he has many goals he would like to accomplish.