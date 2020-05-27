House District 95 Rep. Govan challenged by Ray

Longtime state Rep. Jerry Govan is being challenged again by Dr. Kevin Ray for the S.C. House District 95 seat.
They will face each other in the June 9 Democratic primary.
Willie M. Legette has filed for the seat as a Labor Party candidate.
The two Democrats have faced each other on the ballot in previous elections.
Ray challenged Govan in the 2016 Democratic primary. Govan won with about 73 percent of the vote.
Ray challenged Govan again in the 2018 primary. Govan won that three-way race with 68 percent of the vote.
Jerry Govan
Govan is self-employed, operating an insurance agency and consulting firm. He also serves as an associate minister at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in teaching.
Govan stated that he is seeking re-election to make a difference.
“I was raised in a challenging environment in my community, and I’ve always had this strong desire to do good and try and bring about positive changes. I believe that it takes more than mere words, it takes work and being engaged in that process,” Govan said.
Govan believes he is the best candidate.
“We continue to do the job, in terms of representing the people in this district. First and foremost is the fact that living here in Orangeburg and being in this environment, I think I have a unique understanding of the community, the neighborhoods and the people,” Govan said.
“I think if you look at my record of service in the South Carolina House, not just my seniority, … I have authored and been a part of major legislation that has had an effect on not only Orangeburg, but the entire state, in areas such as early childhood education, financial literacy, health, economic development and this list goes on,” Govan said.
“I think and believe that we have had an impact on bringing about some of the more positive changes that you’ve seen occur in the state,” Govan said.
If re-elected, Govan said that he has many goals he would like to accomplish.
“My focus was originally going to be to continue to build on that platform of remedying the education system in our state, which needs improvement, ensuring that all children have greater access and equity in terms of access to a high quality of education. That will continue to remain a focus, but I think we also have to figure out a way, in terms of how do we prepare our children for this new post-COVID-19 world that we’re going to be entering into,” Govan said.
Govan detailed some of the accomplishments he achieved during his time in office.
“I’m most proud of my track record in sponsoring key legislation, landmark legislation in the area of education. I can think of being the primary author of the First Steps Reauthorization Bill, being co-sponsor of the Education Reform Bill that’s now pending, being the sponsor of legislation calling for financial literacy in the state of South Carolina and establishing the financial literacy board, and making financial literacy a part of curriculum and standards in the state of South Carolina,” Govan said.
Govan said he is also proud of legislation that elevated the Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse to a cabinet-level position and authoring legislation that created the School Safety Taskforce.
He noted that he is active in many organizations, including serving as a member of the Claflin University Board of Visitors and a member of the NAACP. Govan is chairman of South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus.
Kevin Ray
Ray is a podiatrist who owns and operates practices in Orangeburg and other locations in the state. Ray is a graduate of South Carolina State University.
Ray said he is running for office because new leadership is needed.
“While the times are tumultuous, the changes are concerning, and the future is unknown -- one thing is for certain: I, Kevin Ray, want to help lead this community. Orangeburg is a small town with big potential that simply needs a new leader with vision,” he said.
“The need for new leadership, innovation, commitment and a documented record of success has fueled my desire to represent District 95 in the South Carolina Legislature,” Ray stated.
Ray said he has spent the last 24 months, “thoughtfully considering whether our current political representation truly understands the needs of our community, actively works on behalf of those needs and has been successful in getting things done in Columbia. Sadly, the answer is ‘no.’”
Ray detailed his experience relevant to the position, and why he believes he is the best candidate.
“When I opened the doors of Physician’s Footcare on Broughton Street, I immediately knew my desire for service exceeded health care. I am blessed to have established major success as a small business owner, strategically located throughout the state, to address communities like ours in need of quality, affordable and accessible health care. I both recognize and champion the big role small businesses play in the economic well-being of the community,” Ray said.
“My companies employ more than 100 South Carolinians with a livable wage and, as a team, we serve communities like ours with professionalism and compassion. As the representative for District 95, I will help bring new industry to Orangeburg and fight to sustain current businesses. I believe working people deserve a living wage and safe work environments,” Ray said.
Ray detailed his goals for office.
“As a practicing physician with nearly 20 years’ experience, I am uniquely qualified to address the health care challenges plaguing our community. I am a staunch believer that quality health care is a human right that should be afforded to all those who need it, not just those who can afford to pay for it,” he said. “COVID-19 has highlighted the existing disparities in black communities and rural communities -- I strongly support the expansion of Medicare and Medicaid to specifically address the disparities in our community.”
Ray said he’s committed to ensuring every student in Orangeburg has access to a quality education, including high-speed internet.
“I know that Orangeburg needs a new approach to meet the educational needs of our community, including better-equipped schools, high-speed internet and better-paid teachers to produce better-prepared students,” he said.
Ray noted that he is involved in many community activities, including his organization the RAY Foundation, Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity Inc., Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, as well as mentoring programs.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.
