Hospital pursing federal loan; RMC could borrow against future Medicare payments

Williams detailed the loan recuperation process.

“Let’s say every month of the year historically I have billed traditional Medicare and I’ve gotten $24 a year, so that’s two dollars a month. So, what I’m going to do now for two dollars, that two dollars times six months, they’re going to give me $12 now.

“At 121 days, which will be the start of the fifth month, and let’s say COVID is gone, and I bill for patients that month, and I bill $5. What they’re going to do is they’re not going to pay me the $5, they’re going to say we got your bill for the great patient care you did, we’re not going to give you the $5, we’re going to take the $5 and apply it to the $12 you owe us, so now my account goes $7,” Williams said.

Williams noted that no interest will be charged on the loan for a year. The funds will be used for basic operations.

“We’ll be very diligent in the use of these dollars. We’re very thankful that this program is available to us, but we’re not going to go out and build and do all these things, it’ll be to maintain basic operations,” Williams said.