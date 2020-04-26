Hospital pursing federal loan; RMC could borrow against future Medicare payments

Orangeburg County Council has approved the Regional Medical Center’s request to establish a $25 million line of credit and seek a $24 million government loan in response to COVID-19.
Council met with RMC CEO Charles Williams and RMC board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg during a special called meeting Thursday evening.
The resolution allows the hospital to establish the line of credit with The Bank of New York Mellon Trust and apply for the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program Loan.
Williams said the loan is being pushed by the government.
“Basically, they’re allowing for the hospital to get an advanced payment of its historical six months’ worth of payments. And for some of the other areas like home health and other things, you can get up to three months of that payment,” Williams said.
Williams said the $24 million the hospital will apply for was calculated by the hospital.
“This basically allows us to get up to six months of our traditional payment upfront. And what that does is we have up to 120 days, and then at 121 days, and this is in its current form because as we know with COVID-19 things are changing every day. But, in its current form, payment/recuperation of those dollars begins at day 121,” Williams said.
Williams detailed the loan recuperation process.
“Let’s say every month of the year historically I have billed traditional Medicare and I’ve gotten $24 a year, so that’s two dollars a month. So, what I’m going to do now for two dollars, that two dollars times six months, they’re going to give me $12 now.
“At 121 days, which will be the start of the fifth month, and let’s say COVID is gone, and I bill for patients that month, and I bill $5. What they’re going to do is they’re not going to pay me the $5, they’re going to say we got your bill for the great patient care you did, we’re not going to give you the $5, we’re going to take the $5 and apply it to the $12 you owe us, so now my account goes $7,” Williams said.
Williams noted that no interest will be charged on the loan for a year. The funds will be used for basic operations.
“We’ll be very diligent in the use of these dollars. We’re very thankful that this program is available to us, but we’re not going to go out and build and do all these things, it’ll be to maintain basic operations,” Williams said.
“Our main thing is to hope to minimize using the funds. As you know, many hospitals are trying to minimize using our expenses while trying to get as much done as we can. It is our hope that we don’t have to use much of it. Just use it to pay salaries, pay utilities, and get over this time,” Williams said.
Williams will appear before the Calhoun County Council Monday, also seeking approval of the resolution.
The hospital is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
The decision comes amid a decline hospital revenue and an increase in supply prices, which recently led the hospital to ask nearly a quarter of its non-clinical employees to reduce their hours or work in different departments.
