HOLLY HILL – Following two airplane crashes in 18 months, Holly Hill officials have proposed banning ultralight craft from the town-owned airport.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers/courtroom of the governmental complex on Old State Road.

After the hearing, the town council will consider second and final reading of an ordinance making it a crime to “operate a powered or unpowered vehicle weighing less than 254 pounds with passenger carrying capability at the airport.”

Conviction of the misdemeanor carries a jail term or a fine of up to $200.

The council approved first reading of the ordinance during a special called meeting on Monday, Aug. 28, over the objections of several pilots who spoke during the public comment time.

The pilots took the long view, asserting that only four crashes occurred at the airport in the 60 years prior to the two most recent incidents.

Mayor Billy Chavis replied that any crash has the potential to create legal liabilities for the town, and ultralights are particularly worrisome.

“We’ve had two in a year and six months in the same type of aircraft ... that has no cabin, no protection at all – an ultralight aircraft with an aluminum frame,” he said.

“The first (pilot) almost died and the second one was OK-ish,” he said. “The problem is, if someone gets hurt enough, they’re going to sue someone, and they’re going to come after the deepest pockets,” Chavis said.

“It’s not that we’re trying to run you off. No one is coming to buy the property. None of that is true,” the mayor added.

“But we don’t have anybody that’s going to go out there and babysit you guys, and if you guys can’t police yourselves ... the easiest way for us to do business is to ban certain types of aircraft – the same type of aircraft that have crashed,” Chavis continued.

The ordinance cites state law in asserting that the town council has the authority “to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of its citizens.”

The ordinance adds that the town’s authority extends further to “the patrons of the airport.”

“All we’re doing is protecting the townspeople. That’s all that matters to us. The Town of Holly Hill is going to protect the Town of Holly Hill’s property,” Chavis said.

Councilman David Barber said, “We know that people have a lot of pride in that airport, and contrary to some people’s belief, we’re not looking to get rid of the airport or sell the airport, ain’t no way whatsoever, and it’s never been discussed. Some people want to spread that, but it’s not happening.”

“None of us would even entertain trying to write that ordinance. We gave our situation to our attorneys, they researched and consulted with the FAA, and this is what they came back with. It’s a first draft,” Barber said.

Agreeing, Chavis said the ordinance that received first reading that evening was “the first giddy-up with the attorneys” and he is willing to hear the pilots’ suggestions on how to “finagle” the text of the ordinance before the final vote.

“The hammer’s not thrown down yet,” he said.

That was a relief to the pilots and others who told the council they believe the ordinance is flawed. David Tawes urged the officials to “learn what you’re getting into before passing judgment.”

“If this ordinance had been in place at the time of these two accidents, it would have had no bearing on them,” Dale Williams said.

“The ordinance does not cover a single airplane that’s in Holly Hill anymore,” Ken Mackey said. Nor does it cover either of the aircraft that crashed recently. That’s because “they were not ultralights,” he explained. “They were (categorized as) light sport.”

The ordinance specifically bars lightweight planes capable of carrying “passengers,” but the Federal Aviation Administration defines ultralights as single-occupant craft, one pilot noted.

Dr. Jared Ross introduced himself as the president of Emergency Medical Services, Education & Consulting LLC, which performs safety consulting in both medicine and aviation. He is also a board-certified emergency medicine physician, a licensed paramedic, and a pilot who is familiar with both of the recent crashes at the Holly Hill Airport.

“I understand the town’s safety concerns, but this (proposed ordinance) doesn’t solve the safety problem,” Ross said. However, it does jeopardize future state funding for airport maintenance and improvements.

Chavis replied that the town does not get any money from the federal or state governments for the airport.

He added that it “seems more logical” to ban certain aircraft than to ban certain people.

Ross replied that state legislators don’t see it that way. It’s legal to ban individuals from an airport, but it’s a “violation of state law” to forbid a particular type of aircraft from landing and taking off at a public airport, Ross said.

Chavis replied that the airport’s status “can be changed.... The town can stop public airplanes from coming in.”

“That is just the first ordinance that’s coming down the pike,” he said. “We have a whole set available to do what’s got to be done.” How many? “As many as we need,” the mayor replied.

There are 17 hangars at the airport. “The last I checked, you have one pilot out there that actually lives inside the municipality. OK: two,” Chavis said.

He was informed that a third resident intends to move his plane here, too.

“You guys go get a plan together and bring it to us,” the mayor said. “Tell us how to help you help us.”

After the meeting, one pilot said, “We believe he has an agenda.... You restrict this and you restrict that and pretty soon nobody’s going to be out there.”

In other business:

No one spoke during a public hearing on the town’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024, which begins Sept. 1. The hearing was closed after about one minute. Later, the council voted to give second and final reading to the budget ordinance as presented.

The council voted to promote Shelia Williams, the former assistant town clerk, to the position of town clerk. She succeeds Pam Hyman.

The council authorized the purchase of “smart” water meters at a total cost of $29,266.

The council voted to enter into a five-year agreement with American Tank Maintenance LLC to maintain the 500,000-gallon elevated water tank on Depot Road. The company will perform periodic interior and exterior maintenance including painting, applying rust inhibitor, and cleaning out a sediment filter. The town will pay $31,789 for the first year and no more than that amount plus 4 percent in subsequent years.

The council passed a resolution to adopt the five-year plan update of Orangeburg County’s Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2023.

The council voted to amend the business license update to the class schedule as required by a state law that the Legislature passed in 2020.

Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Holly Hill Town Council’s next monthly meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. Anyone who wishes to address the council about matters other than the airport ordinance must sign a form upon their arrival before the meeting begins. Contact Town Clerk Shelia Williams at 803-496-3330 for details.