Govan faces Labor Party challenge

“We have to be able prepared to deal with the uncertainty surrounding what people are beginning to refer to as the new normal. And for that, I believe that it’s going to take people who are willing to think, not only outside of the box, but also not think within the limitations of just party, but being willing to work with those in the General Assembly who are willing to reach across the aisles to do what’s in the best interest in the citizens of South Carolina,” Govan said.

“My mindset, if I’m blessed to return, is to work with others to try to find creative ways to address the challenges we now face in terms of with education, the expansion of broadband to all areas of the state, not just to the standpoint of accessibility, but to the standpoint of affordability. Those two can mean two very different things,” Govan said.

“I think we also need to work very hard. I think we also need to address this issue of health care and health care disparities because there’s a great divide between those with affordable health care and access and those who do not. One thing that the pandemic has shown us, or exacerbated, the gaps, not only in terms of the system but also the despaired impact it has on certain populations when it comes to health care. I think we have an obligation to the citizens of this state to fix that,” Govan said.