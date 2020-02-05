COLUMBIA – A Columbia lawmaker who supports former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Rep. Jerry Govan’s paid work for Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Wednesday.
But Govan says Sen. Dick Harpootlian’s comments are disingenuous.
“A lot of what he said was not only disingenuous, it was not accurate, and I think it’s obviously as a result of what happened in Iowa and the fact that South Carolina has become center stage in the campaign,” Govan said.
“I think it was an act of desperation trying to break the momentum of Tom Steyer’s efforts in the state. I think he was trying to use me as a target,” he said.
Govan’s earnings were published in Steyer’s Federal Election Commission report, which shows seven payments to The Govan Agency, LLC totaling $43,548.01.
All payments were made under the description of “community building services.”
Govan, an Orangeburg Democrat, said he does a lot of surrogate work for Steyer.
“I travel the country in support of Tom Steyer. That’s basically what it means,” Govan said.
“I also provide advice to the campaign in terms of strategies, working with grassroots communities and things of that nature. Working with communities in terms of how to effectively move Tom Steyer’s message forward,” Govan said.
Harpootlian, a Democrat, is a surrogate of the Joe Biden presidential campaign. He tweeted about Govan’s work on Wednesday.
“Mr. Money Bags a.k.a @TomSteyer has paid S.C. State Rep. Jerry Govan almost $50,000 for a month worth of work? Is he pocketing the dough or redistributing the wealth?” Harpootlian tweeted.
Harpootlian also told The (Charleston) Post and Courier: “He told me he was with Joe Biden until Mr. Moneybags showed up.”
“This is what happens when billionaires get involved, whether it’s Donald Trump or Tom Steyer. They just buy things. They don’t have to persuade anybody, they just buy them,” he said.
Fellow Steyer supporter Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, also believes the approaching Feb. 29 Democratic primary was a factor in Harpootlian’s comments.
“That’s what I perceive to be going on with comments made by one of the senators toward one of the House members. It’s not necessarily that he has a problem with it, I think you’re just seeing advocacy on behalf of Joe Biden, and the reason you’re seeing that right now is because the race is starting to even up,” Ott said.
“You’ve got Tom Steyer that is certainly gaining traction and gaining ground on the frontrunner, and so they’re not going to sit by and not do anything about that,” Ott said.
Ott said he is not performing paid work for the Steyer campaign.
Harpootlian’s comments were condemned by the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Wednesday afternoon. Govan is chairman of the 45-member caucus.
Several members of the caucus held a news conference about Harpootlian’s remarks, according to the Associated Press. They said Biden should distance himself from Harpootlian following the comments.
“We ask that he do it publicly, and that he do it now,” House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said, according to the AP. “His refusal to do so will not go over well in the black community, and it certainly will not go over well with members of the Black Caucus that are standing behind me.”
Tiffiany Vaughn-Jones, a spokeswoman for the Steyer campaign, released a statement saying Govan received monthly payments of $10,000 dating back to September.
“The $43K amount is the amount Rep Govan was paid from Sept-Dec plus reimbursable expenses. Rep Govan's compensation is consistent with the salaries of other members of the team in South Carolina,” the statement said.
Govan said, “At the end of the day, everything that transpired has been above board, and nothing was improperly done as far as my business relationships.”
He said, there’s “nothing illicit, or immoral, or improper about it. I’m a consultant. I do consultant work, and Steyer is a client.”
