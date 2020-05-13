Goodman, Dansby seek open council seat in Bamberg County

Goodman believes he is the best candidate for several reasons.

“As far as being a bridge, I grew up and I have roots in Denmark and ties in Bamberg. So, the community, unfortunately, has been divided for a long time. The inroads to bridging that gap would be somebody who has ties to both communities, and that is something that I possess,” Goodman said.

If elected, Goodman said he has several goals he would like to accomplish.

Goodman said he would “try and evaluate ways to reduce countywide taxes. And bridging the divide between Bamberg and Denmark. We are too small of a county for there to be a disparity between the two towns as such, and I would like to see where we’re working together to improve the county, as opposed to working in sovereign and the county becomes an afterthought.”

“One of the things I would like to establish is an educational alliance. We have two HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) colleges here in the county that need to be utilized. ...