Five seek school board seat; Orangeburg County District 2 candidates discuss priorities

Hanton expressed her thoughts on how the district managed the consolidation of three districts into one.

“It was a struggle at the beginning, but I think they have improved now. I realized that we are one district and we need to come together as one,” Hanton said.

Hanton also expressed her views on how the district managed the coronavirus.

“I think they have handled it, for this being the first time we’ve ever been in the situation at hand, I think they handled it very well. Most recently with the students going back to school, and seeing how they have the shields up for the students, they’re giving the kids masks. I think they’ve done well to start the hybrid sessions for the students,” Hanton stated.

Hanton said that safety must come first.

Kenneth Hilliard

Hilliard is employed at the Food Lion facility in Elloree and has been working there for over two decades.

He served on the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3 school board.

Hilliard stated that he is seeking election for several reasons.