FEMA to survey tornado damage; storm losses now estimated at almost $3M

Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives will visit Orangeburg County to survey the damage from last week’s deadly tornadoes.

“We had 54 single-family homes damaged during the storm. We had 27 mobile homes damaged during the storm. We had 10 business/business properties damaged during the storm,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said during a Monday county council meeting.

“Current dollar figures for damages to property are right around $2.98 million worth of damage to the property. We’re currently in the process of submitting to the state, and we have submitted up the documentation for FEMA assistance to the state requesting it,” he said.

FEMA representatives will look at the damage this week, “to try to get both individual assistance for the citizens and to look at getting public assistance to help the government entities who were responding to the disaster,” Staley said.

Three tornadoes struck Orangeburg County last week. One, with winds reaching 140 mph, killed two people in the Neeses area.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the storm debris removal will begin this week. The debris will be transported to a particular location in the county.