ELLOREE – Town officials are paying off the remaining debt from the $1.1 million downtown streetscape project, Mayor Michael Fanning announced during the monthly town council meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.

The project began nearly a quarter-century ago. Cleveland Street was transformed with the addition of brick crosswalks, streetlights, trees, flowers and benches.

The town improved sidewalks, purchased some downtown properties, created more parking spaces and assisted in the relocation of the Elloree Heritage Museum to its present location.

The original plans called for development of a cultural center in the former railroad depot. Instead, the cultural center was incorporated into the museum and the old depot was rented to an entrepreneur for commercial development.

Now the town is dipping into its reserves fund to pay the remaining debt, which will free up money for other operational purposes, Fanning said during a half-hour public hearing on the town’s $588,065 budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

The budget won’t require a change in the property tax rate, the mayor said.

Police department operations are expected to cost $203,875. Income from police fines is expected to total $13,105.

The town’s biggest revenue sources are property taxes, $265,000; utility franchise fees, $106,000; and insurance taxes, $72,500.

No one in the audience made any comments on the budget.

The numbers do not include revenues and expenses of the Elloree Water System, which is affiliated with the town but has its own separate budget.

Water Commissioner Hugh McLaurin presented the system’s monthly report to council. He said 676 customers were billed and 34 work orders were processed in July.

Three separate storms caused “major, costly operational challenges” in July, McLaurin said. Lightning hit the lift station on Warrior Drive, damaging a controller and a pump motor. He said multiple teams of contractors spent several days making repairs. A falling tree ripped the power line out of a meter box at the Loyns Park well. Another lightning strike damaged sensors atop the water tower.

He said the water system has hired a full-time employee, and he encouraged residents to report leaks and other problems. “If you see something, report it to us. That’s very helpful,” he said.

McLaurin said the water system is applying for a grant to repaint the water tower and bring another well into service.

The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the water system office on Cleveland Street.

Additional coming events were announced by Leslie Marshall, a board member of the Elloree Business Association.

Antique and classic cars and hot rods will be welcomed at “Cars and Coffee” from 8 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

The EBA will hold a business meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Fusion Theater (former Boland Pharmacy), 2732 Cleveland St.

The twice-yearly Trash to Treasures town-wide yard sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 7.

A Christmas decoration contest will begin Nov. 25.

The second annual Jingle Bell 5K Dash will be held the morning of Dec. 2.

Police Chief Shawn Murphree said his department responded to 65 calls for service and issued 24 citations and 22 warnings in July.

He introduced David Martin as the newly hired assistant police chief. Martin formerly worked for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. He succeeds Earl Kinley, who left the Elloree P.D. to join the CCSO.

Murphree advised residents that fake currency is circulating in the area. The bills come in all denominations and are labeled as “movie money” or “prop money” or “this is not legal tender.”

The disclaimer is often printed in small letters and can be difficult for a busy cashier to spot, he said.

Murphree said the U.S. Secret Service advised him that the disclaimer prevents law officers from pursuing a counterfeiting charge.

But if someone intentionally and purposefully attempts to pass a fake banknote as the real thing, he intends to charge them with obtaining goods under false pretenses, which carries a $2,000 fine.

He urged cashiers to obtain “detector” pens and use them regularly.

In other business, the council voted unanimously to give first reading to an ordinance rezoning the “Village Green” property on Old Number Six Highway from agricultural to planned development. The town’s Planning Commission held a public hearing on the request several months ago.

Second and final reading could come as early as the Elloree Town Council’s next monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. Contact the Town Hall at 803-897-2821 for more information.