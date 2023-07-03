DENMARK – Denmark's fiscal year 2023-24 budget, totaling approximately $2.8 million, includes approximately $1.5 million for the general fund and $1.3 million for the water and sewer budget.

Mayor Dr. Gerald Wright said, “There will be no tax increases. There will be a 3% increase for the city employee personnel expenses.”

Chief Leroy Grimes of the Denmark Police Department commended the joint efforts between the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Department, SLED, South Carolina Highway Patrol and DNR when it came to crime.

Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Department, during the later public comments part of the meeting, asked Denmark City Council to consider a memorandum of agreement with the surrounding towns to add a layer of protection for the local municipalities.

Memorandums of agreement often include the sharing of police officers between towns. However, this aspect was not specifically recorded in the minutes. No motions or decisions were made regarding the aforementioned public comments.

City Administrator Heyward Robinson, in his report, said he met with engineers on May 31 in reference to the improvements in the wastewater system. He also reported that the Bi-Lo lift station improvements were bid out on that same date.

Robinson reported that the Public Works Department repaired 11 water leaks during May.

Councilmember Calvin Odom, chair of the Recreation Committee, reminded everyone about the City of Denmark’s Summer Recreation Program for children and youth in coordination with Denmark Technical College. For more information, contact 803-793-3734 or email utility@denmarksc.com.