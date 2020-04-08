Curfew announced for City of Orangeburg

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler proclaimed a state of emergency on Wednesday, placing the city under a curfew.
Butler said the proclamation is necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city’s residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the mayor of the City of Orangeburg, I am very concerned about the welfare of all citizens during this pandemic. We’re asking all citizens to please follow the common sense directions as it relates to washing your hands, as it relates to social distancing, as relates to gloves, as it relates to being very careful about wearing masks as you go out,” Butler said.
The curfew prohibits vehicular and pedestrian travel on streets and sidewalks in the city.
It also prohibits public and private gatherings on public property from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Violators can be fined $100, with each violation addressed separately.
The proclamation details the people who are excluded from the daily curfew, including:
• Individuals operating commercial vehicles transporting essential goods and products such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, fuel and petroleum products.
• Individuals performing or assisting with military, health care, public safety or emergency response operations, as well as city employees providing city services.
• Individuals traveling to and from their place of employment, or individuals going to and from their businesses.
The proclamation also states individuals engaged in “any form of delivery service” are required to wear a protective mask or device and sanitize their hands before delivering any item.
Any violation of this order will induce a maximum fine of $50 and each violation will be addressed separately.
A Committee of Disaster Services was also established under the mayor’s proclamation. It consists of Butler, City Administrator John Yow and Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley.
The committee has the authority to enforce all presidential proclamations and executive orders given by the governor.
The committee will also meet to discuss the implementation of order specific to the city.
“As things change daily, there may be other things that are put forth from the city,” Yow said.
The proclamation and all orders will be effective for 14 days unless the time of enforcement is extended via approval from city council.
