Curfew announced for City of Orangeburg

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler proclaimed a state of emergency on Wednesday, placing the city under a curfew.

Butler said the proclamation is necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city’s residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the mayor of the City of Orangeburg, I am very concerned about the welfare of all citizens during this pandemic. We’re asking all citizens to please follow the common sense directions as it relates to washing your hands, as it relates to social distancing, as relates to gloves, as it relates to being very careful about wearing masks as you go out,” Butler said.

The curfew prohibits vehicular and pedestrian travel on streets and sidewalks in the city.

It also prohibits public and private gatherings on public property from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Violators can be fined $100, with each violation addressed separately.

The proclamation details the people who are excluded from the daily curfew, including:

• Individuals operating commercial vehicles transporting essential goods and products such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, fuel and petroleum products.